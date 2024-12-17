Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market To Reach $1.56 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 8.4%

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 3d printed prosthetics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

The global market for 3D printed prosthetics promises significant growth within the near future according to the latest forecast data. The compound annual growth rate CAGR from 2023 to 2024 is anticipated at a robust 8.8%, with the market value increasing from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. The primary drivers behind this surge include an increase in individual user customization, cost efficiency, collaborations and partnerships along with a rise in regulatory approvals and quality standards.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market?

Strong growth is forecasted for the 3D printed prosthetics market. With a CAGR of 8.4%, the market is projected to reach an impressive $1.56 billion by 2028. This significant expansion in the forecast period is fueled by advancements in biocompatible materials, increasing awareness and acceptance of 3D printed prosthetics, and remote monitoring and adjustment capabilities. Other influential forces include the expansion of pediatric applications and global accessibility initiatives. Key trends include the integration of bionic technologies, advanced 3D printing technologies, technological convergence, and regulatory adaptations to these advancements.

What Is Primarily Driving the Growth of the 3D Printable Prosthetics Market?

Driving the surge in the 3D printed prosthetics market is the rising number of accidental injuries. Serious injuries causing damage can sometimes lead to amputations. It's noted that in 2021 there was a death toll of 42915 people due to car crashes in the US, the highest in the last 16 years. Combined with this, a reported 50,000 new amputation cases emerge annually in the US, according to the National Centre for Health Statistics. Factors like an uptick in other medical conditions such as vascular diseases and diabetes are also leading to a rise in amputations, subsequently driving the sale of 3D printed prosthetics upwards.

Which Companies Are Operational in the 3D Printed Prosthetics Market?

The 3D printed prosthetics market encompasses several key companies, including HP Inc., Laser GmbH, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Renishaw Plc, Stratasys Ltd., and others. Their innovative solutions are instrumental in shaping the future of this market.

What's Trending in the 3D Prosthetics Market?

Modern prosthetics are designed to serve more specific needs, and the development of waterproof prosthetic devices is one such innovation. In April 2022, Protosthetics, a US-based company, launched Galileo, a 3D printing solution for prosthetics. Galileo combines top-of-the-line technology, materials, and support to deliver a seamless solution to orthotics and prosthetics practices. The Galileo system connects clinicians to 3D printing experts in real-time, ensuring the successful creation of sockets.

How Is the Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Segmented?

The 3D printed prosthetics market can be divided according to type, material, and end-user:

- By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, and Other Types

- By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, and Polyurethane

- By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Prosthetic Clinics.

Which Regions Are Leading in the 3D Printed Prosthetics Market?

The 3D printed prosthetics market is largely dominated by North America, with the region being the largest contributor in 2023. Following close behind is the Asia-Pacific region. Other key regions include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

