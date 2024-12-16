Grace period for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac banknotes ending this Thursday (19 December)

MACAU, December 16 - The grace period for four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) will end on 19 December 2024 (Thursday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those registrants who have not yet conducted the note exchange to exchange for their subscribed notes at their previously selected bank on or before this Thursday.

For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).