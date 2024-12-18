Route 66 Roadscapes coffee table book: A Visual Journey Along America’s Historic Highway

Route 66 legend Route 66 Roadscapes book cover art Roy's Motel & Cafe Amboy, CA.

Photographer and storyteller Jay Farrell captures the magic of Route 66 in a collectible coffee table book—perfect for holiday gifting.

Route 66 Roadscapes isn’t just about the road itself; it’s about capturing the essence of the journey—the light, weather, and vintage charm that makes Route 66 timeless, says Farrell.” — Jay Farrell

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and fine art photographer Jay Farrell announces the release of his new photography coffee table book, Route 66 Roadscapes -Stories through The Lens, now available on both Book Baby online store and pre-order on Amazon. This beautifully printed 8.5” square hardcover book transports readers on a visual journey along America’s most iconic highway, featuring vibrant photographs and stories from the road.Book Blurb: Route 66 Roadscapes: A Photographer’s Journey showcases a curated collection of photographs and road trip narratives from photographer and author Jay Farrell. His spirit of wanderlust and deliberate execution is evident in every photograph and perspective-driven story.Over the course of several Historic Route 66 photography road trips, Farrell meticulously backtracked and revisited certain sites to capture the perfect photo at just the right moment, bringing his vision to life. He embraces the freedom of the great American road trip, traveling with his trusty Leica camera and only the essentials in tow.Farrell’s inspiration for exploring the Mother Road lies in its independent businesses, rich history, nostalgic charm, and diverse landscapes—all waiting to be documented through his lens. Readers are invited to join him in the passenger seat for this carefully crafted series of Route 66 excursions. Experience the forgotten ruins and abandoned antique cars from a bygone era, overtaken by tumbleweeds and the elements. The enduring classic neon signs, a few memorable surprises slightly off the beaten path, and vibrant nighttime long exposure photography all contribute to this thoughtfully assembled collection.Route 66 Roadscapes is perfect for collectors, road trip enthusiasts, and anyone who loves stunning photography. Readers can support the author and publisher by ordering through Book Baby online book store, a fair trade platform—or simply enjoy the convenience of Amazon.Book available here:Publisher's book store - https://store.bookbaby.com/book/route-66-roadscapes Amazon (pre-order currently) - https://www.amazon.com/Route-66-Roadscapes-Stories-Through/dp/B0DP61MFRY/ref=sr_1_1 Visit www.jayfarrellauthor.com for book information or media inquiries, or to request personalized copy

Video trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.