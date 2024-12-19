Cover page for The Green Living Guy

Environmental Superhero Leaps Off the Page: Seth Leitman’s “The Green Living Guy” Hits Shelves

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and environmental consultant Seth Leitman, known as “The Green Living Guy,” is set to release his latest book, a groundbreaking graphic novel that transforms eco-education into an thrilling adventure. “The Green Living Guy,” published by Writers Republic LLC, will be available on Amazon and major bookstores starting December 15, 2024.

In this innovative 44-page full-color graphic novel, Leitman takes readers on an electrifying journey through the world of sustainable living. The book follows the titular character as he battles the nefarious “Ozone Boys” and teaches readers about renewable energy, reforestation, and eco-friendly lifestyle choices.

“I’ve always believed that saving the planet should be exciting,” says Leitman. “With this book, I’m bringing the passion for sustainability I’ve cultivated over decades into a format that’s accessible and engaging for all ages.”

Key features of “The Green Living Guy” include:

• Vibrant illustrations that bring environmental concepts to life

• Practical tips for reducing carbon footprints without sacrificing modern comforts

• An introduction to various renewable energy sources

• A bonus coloring book section to enhance interactive learning

Seth Leitman brings a wealth of experience to this project. As the author of multiple books in the “Green Guru Guides” series and a former employee of the New York State government managing alternative fuel vehicle programs, Leitman’s expertise shines through every page.

“In today’s climate crisis, it’s crucial that we empower the next generation with the knowledge and enthusiasm to make a difference,” Leitman adds. “This book is my way of passing the torch to young eco-warriors while providing a fun resource for families to learn together.”

“The Green Living Guy” is priced at $12.99 for the paperback edition and is also available in various e-book formats. It’s an ideal gift for environmentally conscious readers, educators, and anyone looking to make a positive impact on the planet.

For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Seth Leitman, please contact: greenlivingguypublicist@gmail.com

About Seth Leitman:

Seth Leitman is a renowned environmental consultant, author, and advocate for sustainable living. With over two decades of experience in the green energy sector, Leitman has authored multiple books, managed multimillion-dollar alternative fuel vehicle programs, and continues to be a leading voice in the fight against climate change.

