Update No. 4: Search continues for suspect in shooting of St. Johnsbury police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Search continues for suspect in shooting of St. Johnsbury police officer

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024) — Local, county, state and federal agencies continue to search for shooting suspect Scott Mason, 38, of St. Johnsbury.

Members of the public should expect to see a continued significant police presence throughout the community.

Investigators request that residents in the area check home surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras, and the like, and report any possible sightings or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could aid in the search for Mason should call the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. People who wish to submit anonymous tips can do so by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), calling 844-84-VTIPS, or visiting https://vtips.us.

No additional updates are available at this time.

***Update No. 3, 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024***

The search continues for Scott Mason, 38, of St. Johnsbury, the suspect in a shooting Friday afternoon that injured a St. Johnsbury police officer.

The Vermont State Police is working with local, state and federal law-enforcement partners and has alerted agencies across the state and across New England to be on the lookout for Mason. The state also issued a Blue Alert, which can be employed any time a police officer has been killed or injured in the line of duty, and a dangerous suspect remains at large.

VSP encourages members of the public to be vigilant and take reasonable precautions, including locking doors to their homes and vehicles and remaining aware of their surroundings.

Police continue to remind community members to call 911 immediately if they see Mason and not to approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous. An additional photo of Mason is included with this release.

People who wish to submit anonymous tips can do so by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), calling 844-84-VTIPS, or visiting https://vtips.us.

Mason is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on 26 counts of forgery that are unconnected to the shooting. The warrant is extraditable throughout New England and New York and carries $5,000 bail.

VSP is not publicly identifying the injured officer at this time. He remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire and is undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be stable as of late Friday night. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The thoughts of all VSP members are with him and his family, and the state police thanks the community for its outpouring of support.

Roads in the area that were closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident have been reopened. However, community members should expect to see a continued law-enforcement presence throughout the area while this investigation is ongoing.

The state police will continue to provide regular updates as the case progresses.

***Update No. 2, 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024***

The Vermont State Police will hold a brief media availability to discuss the continuing search for a suspect in the Friday afternoon shooting of a police officer in St. Johnsbury.

Maj. David Petersen, commander of the Field Force Division, and Maj. Shawn Loan, commander of the Criminal Division, will provide a statement at 10:15 p.m. at VSP’s barracks in St. Johnsbury, located at 1068 U.S. Route 5.

The search for 38-year-old Scott Mason remains active and ongoing. The injured officer continues to receive treatment at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***Update No. 1, 7:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is seeking a suspect in connection with the shooting late Friday afternoon of a St. Johnsbury Police Department officer.

The suspect is identified as Scott Mason, 38, a resident of a second-floor apartment at 261 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury. Members of the public should consider Mason to be potentially armed and dangerous. If someone sees Mason, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911.

Mason is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A photograph of Mason is attached to this release.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday when St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a domestic-violence incident at Mason’s apartment. Upon arrival, a St. Johnsbury police officer was shot at least one time and wounded. He was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment. His condition and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

VSP will continue to provide information about this investigation as soon as additional information is available.

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an active scene on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.

An incident was reported at 261 Portland St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. The incident is contained to this location. Members of the public will see a significant police presence and should avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont Police will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

- 30 -