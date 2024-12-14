St. Albans Barracks / False Public Alarm, Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/13/24 @ 2317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy St. Richford, VT

VIOLATION: False Public Alarms and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Keegan Lagasse

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/13/2024 at approximately 2317 hours, The Vermont State police received a phone call from a male later identified as Keegan Lagasse (19) of Richford, a former student of Richford High School, that he planned to “blow up” a school on December 14, 2024.

State Police located Lagasse at his residence on Troy St and conducted an immediate investigation. It was determined that there was probable cause establishing Lagasse willfully circulated a warning of an impending bombing and offenses knowing that the report is false and likely to cause public inconvenience or alarm. It was also determined that Lagasse had violated his court orders of release by consuming alcohol. Lagasse was arrested on both charges and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

During this investigation, State Police worked with the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent to ensure prompt response and dissemination of information to school families and staff.

Lagasse was previously charged with False Public Alarms for calling in two bomb threats in St. Albans and Richford on September 14, 2024, and a bomb threat on November 3, 2024.

Lagasse was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for the above charges on $500 bail and is set to appear for arraignment on 12/16/24 at 1300 hours at Franklin County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/24 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov