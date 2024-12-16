Montecito Couture, Has Just Launched Its New Line of Swimwear for Women

One-Piece Swimsuit Montecito Couture

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 30, at a special launch event held in LA, Montecito Couture launched its new line of swimwear for women.The collection includes one-piece and two-piece suits. The new line is made of Polyester and Spandex for greater comfort and durability.According to its Vice President of Marketing, the one-piece suits will highlight the figure and best features. This type of material is chlorine resistant, has a weight of 6.78 oz/yd² (230 g/m²), comes in bold colors, with round necklines and low back. Zigzag stitching, double-layer front and four-way stretch material stretches and recovers in the transverse and longitudinal threads."We're going to set a new trend in 2025," confirmed Marie Miller, Vice President of Marketing.The swimsuits can only be ordered through the website https://www.montecitocouture.com/swimsuits-woman and shipping is free within the United States.Montecito Couture has been setting the pace in casual and elegant clothing with its new designs that it has been releasing since the beginning of 2024.New collections are expected for the coming 2025.

