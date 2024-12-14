Submit Release
Restriction on WV 2 (Main Street), in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, December 16, 2024

A portion of WV 2, at 650 Main Street, in Wheeling, will have the parking lot restricted, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, December 16, 2024, through Wednesday, December 16, 2024, to install new gas service. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

