AFK Journey Nominated “Mobile Game of the Year” by The Game Awards and Named Best Game of 2024 by Google Play and the Apple App Store

Multiple Award Wins, Nominations, and Accolades Spotlight the Success of Farlight Games and Lilith Games’ Free-To-Play Fantasy RPG

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFK Journey —the multi-award winning sequel to the global smash hit AFK Arena—is being celebrated as the winner of both the Google Play “ Best Game of 2024 ” and the Apple App Store “ Best iPhone Game of the Year ” awards, leading all other mobile video games released on both platforms in the year 2024.

Farlight Games , the global publishing brand of Lilith Games, is proud to reflect on the success of the free-to-play fantasy RPG following its launch on PC and mobile platforms earlier this year.

“AFK Journey’s expansive roster of characters and satisfying tactical battle system made this fantasy RPG our Best Game of the year,” read Google Play’s statement. “Its vast explorable world and beautiful art style also helps it stand apart from its peers.”

“Idle roleplaying game, tactical battler, and fantastical storyteller. The most engrossing adventure of the year offers more ways to play than you can shake a wand at,” read the Apple App Store’s award announcement.

Watch Google Play’s “Best Game of 2024” Award Video Here:

YouTube

AFK Journey has received multiple award nominations and enjoys considerable press accolades. Besides the prestigious awards by Google and Apple, the title was nominated for “Mobile Game of the Year” by The Game Awards and “Game of the Year” by Pocket Gamer, with Lilith Games separately nominated “Best Developer” by Pocket Gamer.

Reviews called AFK Journey “An enchanting idle RPG” (Pocket Gamer), “... a fantastical delight” (Pocket Tactics), and “remarkable” (GameTyrant). “... AFK Journey stands out as a must-play title in the realm of mobile gaming,” wrote Gaming on Phone. “...the simplicity and strategy can really pull you in,” remarked MMORPG.

Since its multiplatform release on March 27, 2024, AFK Journey has been installed over sixteen million times by fans around the world. It has been ranked #1 in Top Free Games in twelve countries and regions on Google Play and eight on the Apple App Store. Players have accumulated over 4.5 billion AFK stages, consumed over 1 trillion Hero Essence, and sent over 182 million chat messages.

To celebrate AFK Journey’s Google Play and Apple App Store awards, Farlight Games and Lilith Games have gifted players free in-game items. Upon logging in, players who reach the Holistone can claim ten units for each of the following items: Invite Letter, Epic Invite Letter, Rate Up Invite Letter, and Stellar Crystal.





AFK Journey is an overworld fantasy RPG created by the original AFK Arena team. With its visually stunning artistic design, the game offers an expansive world filled with adventure, immersive storytelling, and challenging battles. Players are whisked away into the magical world of Esperia, where they will recruit numerous heroes to their cause, take on powerful foes, and earn rewards both through in-game actions and idle (AFK) mechanics. Players can freely roam across Esperia’s rich and colorful world, exploring bustling towns and taking on quests from NPCs. As a live service title, Farlight Games supports the game with expansive seasonal content updates.

AFK Journey Key Features:

Canvas Art Style Meets Fantasy: Explore a world that looks like a fantasy picture book brought to life through an art style we call “live canvas.”



Explore a world that looks like a fantasy picture book brought to life through an art style we call “live canvas.” Unlock And Upgrade By Going AFK: Forget having to grind away at levels. While you're away, you earn rewards and level up your characters.



Forget having to grind away at levels. While you're away, you earn rewards and level up your characters. Worlds and Wonder On Multiple Screens: Take AFK Journey with you on your favorite mobile device and then seamlessly continue your progress at home on your PC.



Take AFK Journey with you on your favorite mobile device and then seamlessly continue your progress at home on your PC. Master Battlefield Strategies: A hex battle map allows you to assemble your hero lineup and strategically position them freely. Choose between a bold strategy centered around a powerful main damage dealer or a more balanced team. Witness different outcomes as you experiment with various hero formations.



A hex battle map allows you to assemble your hero lineup and strategically position them freely. Choose between a bold strategy centered around a powerful main damage dealer or a more balanced team. Witness different outcomes as you experiment with various hero formations. Journey With The Heroes Of Esperia: Recruit dozens of unique heroes. AFK Arena fans may recognize some familiar faces, while plenty are all new to this adventure.



Recruit dozens of unique heroes. AFK Arena fans may recognize some familiar faces, while plenty are all new to this adventure. Seasonal Updates: AFK Journey releases regular and seasonal updates to address player feedback and enhance the gaming experience. Events like The Song of Strife and Waves of Intrigue showcase our efforts to bring our players fresh, exciting, and engaging content.

For a glimpse at what’s ahead for AFK Journey in 2025, check out the latest development blog post from Farlight Games at: https://afkjourney-news.farlightgames.com/en/detail/70 .

AFK Journey is free to download on the official website for Windows PC and Android and iOS devices via Google Play and the Apple App Store .

A full press kit containing screenshots, logos, trailers, and key art is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/AFK-Journey-Press-Kit .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11eab8de-308c-4c6b-a9cb-8d46dc178433

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6392147-0737-4c5f-b03f-113186161e9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7071c7f4-e485-45d0-888e-5169a0dd8c6a

About Farlight Games

Headquartered in Singapore, Farlight Games is a newly established game publishing company and the global publishing brand of Lilith Games, a globally-recognized developer based in Shanghai, China. The establishment of Farlight Games marks a leap forward in the team's pursuit of delivering local experiences to their players. In 2022, the company published Dislyte under the Farlight Games brand, and it has since been available in more than 200 countries with over 1.2 million downloads within the first week of launch. AFK Journey, released in March 2024, marked a new high watermark for the company.

For more information and additional assets, please visit https://afkjourney.farlightgames.com .

PRESS CONTACTS

CJ Melendez, Jordanne Laurito, and Ron Burgess

ÜberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

AFK Journey - App Store “Best iPhone Game of the Year” App Store “Best iPhone Game of the Year” AFK Journey - Google Play “Best Game of 2024” Google Play “Best Game of 2024”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.