NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Closing of Upsized $479.0 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS; “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of (i) 14,667,347 of the Company’s ordinary shares, nominal value €0.12 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), at a public offering price of $24.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 2,550,000 Ordinary Shares, and (ii) to certain investors that so choose in lieu of Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase 4,882,653 Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of $24.4999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the Ordinary Shares less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant (such offering, the “Offering”). All of the securities sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Offering, including the proceeds from the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase the additional shares, were approximately $452.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co., Leerink Partners, TD Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was initially declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 12, 2024 and a related registration statement that was filed with the SEC on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 (and which became automatically effective upon filing). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering were filed with the SEC and are available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. acted as a financial adviser to the Company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well-tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Jaryd Leady

P:1-856-803-7855

jleady@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.