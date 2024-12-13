Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2025.

About the Company

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS: Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242 Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

Legal Disclaimer:

