Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,061 in the last 365 days.

Darrell Kelley Releases Soulful Cover of Classic Hit "Neither One of Us"

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Darrell Kelley is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "Neither One of Us," a soul-stirring cover of the 1973 classic.

LA, CA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Darrell Kelley is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "Neither One of Us," a soul-stirring cover of the 1973 classic.

Kelley's rendition of "Neither One of Us" showcases his exceptional vocal talent and emotional depth, breathing new life into this timeless ballad. His soulful voice effortlessly navigates the song's intricate melody, hitting every note with precision and passion. Kelley's vocal range is a testament to his skill and dedication as a singer, earning him comparisons to legendary vocalists.

With his unique interpretation, Kelley cements his reputation as a masterful storyteller and soulful performer. His music is a reflection of his passion for storytelling and his commitment to creating songs that inspire and uplift.

As a singer-songwriter and activist, Darrell Kelley is dedicated to creating music that makes a difference. With "Neither One of Us," Kelley continues to demonstrate his ability to produce high-quality music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

"Neither One of Us" is now available on all major music streaming platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/?hl=en or UWGEAM

Attachments 


Darrell Kelley
888-557-8883
darrellkelley44@yahoo.com

Art rappaport (Press Release Editor): 
hzmonetize@protonmail.com

Primary Logo

Darrell Kelley

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Darrell Kelley is proud to announce the release of his latest single, "Neither One of Us," a soul-stirring cover of the 1973 classic.
DK

NEITHER ONE OF US

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Darrell Kelley Releases Soulful Cover of Classic Hit "Neither One of Us"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more