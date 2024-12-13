Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,062 in the last 365 days.

Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024 ended September 29, 2024. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been posted on the Company's website animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Fiscal Year 2024 Segment Financial Results

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments are summarized in the tables below.

    For the three months ended     For the year ended  
    September 29, 2024     October 1, 2023     September 29, 2024     October 1, 2023  
Total revenues:                                
Georgia   $ 1,471,131     $ 1,770,394     $ 5,960,259     $ 5,873,526  
Missouri     718,543       631,285       2,036,280       1,692,765  
Texas     418,017       451,593       1,915,721       1,873,957  
Consolidated   $ 2,607,691     $ 2,853,272     $ 9,912,260     $ 9,440,248  
                                 
Income (loss) before income taxes:                                
Georgia   $ 570,862     $ 689,362     $ 2,294,879     $ 2,054,001  
Missouri     290,333       227,281       457,219       257,379  
Texas     (29,216 )     8,349       72,921       27,577  
Segment EBITDA     831,979       924,992       2,825,019       2,338,957  
Corporate expenses     (300,274 )     (269,691 )     (1,211,764 )     (1,198,652 )
Depreciation and amortization     199,319       235,702       871,967       884,459  
Loss on asset disposals, net     26,980       286,562       62,734       317,146  
Contested proxy and related matters, net     2,988       -       2,040,810       -  
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net     -       5,359       (53,755 )     368,955  
Legal settlement     -       -       75,000       -  
Other income, net     31,623       15,522       132,948       80,230  
Interest expense     (81,729 )     (52,657 )     (229,244 )     (222,396 )
Consolidated   $ 252,312     $ 90,543     $ (1,479,797 )   $ (572,421 )
                                 
                      For the year ended  
                      September 29, 2024       October 1, 2023  
Depreciation and amortization:                                
Georgia                   $ 357,522     $ 324,252  
Missouri                     231,734       275,533  
Texas                     281,055       283,020  
Corporate                     1,656       1,654  
Consolidated                   $ 871,967     $ 884,459  
                                 
Capital expenditures:                                
Georgia                   $ 593,515     $ 1,208,762  
Missouri                     100,428       134,987  
Texas                     213,012       214,095  
Consolidated                   $ 906,955     $ 1,557,844  


    As of  
    September 29, 2024     October 1, 2023  
Total assets:                
Georgia   $ 7,520,918     $ 8,519,619  
Missouri     3,399,324       3,335,794  
Texas     7,812,661       7,698,400  
Corporate     461,168       541,910  
Consolidated   $ 19,194,071     $ 20,095,723  
                 
Total cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia   $ 1,800,623     $ 3,047,188  
Missouri     870,918       671,423  
Texas     570,122       312,563  
Corporate     82,705       67,213  
Consolidated   $ 3,324,368     $ 4,098,387  
                 
Asset less cash & short-term investments:                
Georgia   $ 5,720,295     $ 5,472,431  
Missouri     2,528,406       2,664,371  
Texas     7,242,539       7,385,837  
Corporate     378,463       474,697  
Consolidated   $ 15,869,703     $ 15,997,336  


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its fiscal year 2024 results on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

All participants on the conference call will be invited to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more