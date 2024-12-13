Submit Release
Tyler: The Based Token of the BASE Blockchain Takes Center Stage

New York, NY, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Tyler: The Red Mascot of the BASE Blockchain  
Tyler, the legendary fictional character from Fatt Murie’s Guys’ Club comic, has officially arrived on the BASE blockchain. Known for his charisma and a penchant for red apples, Tyler is quickly becoming the unofficial red mascot of the blue chain, captivating a growing community of "Tyler Enjoyers."  

Tyler’s journey to blockchain fame is a blend of humor, community spirit, and decentralized technology. His presence on BASE represents more than just a token; it’s about celebrating creativity and camaraderie in the ever-evolving crypto space.  

How to Get Tyler  
Becoming part of the Tyler Enjoyer Club is simple:  

1. Install Coinbase Wallet: Fund it with cash or Ethereum (Base).  
2. Swap for Tyler: Copy and paste the Tyler contract address in the wallet app/plugin:  
   0x85645b86243886b7c7c1DA6288571F8bEa6fC035  
3. Join the Club: Select Tyler, set your desired amount, and perform the swap.  

Welcome to the exclusive Tyler Enjoyer Club! Don’t forget to join the community on Telegram to connect with fellow enthusiasts.  

Why Tyler Stands Out
As the self-proclaimed "red mascot of the blue chain," Tyler brings a unique identity to the BASE blockchain. His relatable personality and straightforward approach make him a favorite among crypto enthusiasts. Whether you're a fan of his comic origins or just love his vibe, Tyler is here to make the blockchain space more entertaining and accessible.  

Join the Movement
Stay connected with Tyler and the growing community:  
- Website: www.basedtyler.com/
- Telegram: t.me/basedtyler
- X (formerly Twitter): x.com/TylerOnBaseETH)  
- Dexscreener: https://dexscreener.com/base/0x4757ea131dc0cc7d16622b68196b99cd8218c902
- Dextools: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/token/tyleronbase

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. Always consult with a professional financial advisor before engaging in cryptocurrency transactions.  

Tyler is here to stay—bringing fun, flair, and a hint of red to the BASE blockchain!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Alejandro Benito
contact (at) basedtyler.com

