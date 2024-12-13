Federal Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer Sentenced for Three Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Ward

A Kentucky man was sentenced today to 100 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release and restitution of $21,000 to each of the three victims for three counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

According to his plea agreement, from Sept. 5, 2020, to Dec. 21, 2020, Jacob Salcido, 40, of Lexington, while employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, knowingly engaged in sexual acts with three inmates. Salcido admitted that, based on his training and experience, he was aware that any sexual contact between FMC staff and inmates was strictly forbidden and constituted a criminal offense.

“Jacob Salcido exploited his power as a correctional officer by sexually abusing three women in his custody,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “This conviction and significant sentence reflect the Justice Department’s commitment to eradicating sexual abuse in federal prisons, bringing to justice those who violate the public trust by abusing those in their custody.”

“Salcido’s duty as a Correctional Officer was to foster a safe and humane environment for inmates,”said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz. “Instead, Salcido sexually abused three inmates in his custody and care. Salcido’s lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message that federal Correctional Officers who abuse inmates will be brought to justice.”

“Instead of securing and caring for those in his custody, the defendant preyed on vulnerable individuals and betrayed an important public charge,” said U.S Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “This despicable conduct has done enduring damage to his victims. And beyond that, when public officials act with such disregard for those in their care, it erodes faith in all law enforcement. We will continue our efforts to protect these individuals, and to combat abuses by those violating the public trust.”

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General and FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Dembo for the Eastern District of Kentucky prosecuted the case.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is committed to rooting out misconduct within its ranks and working with law enforcement partners to prosecute violations of federal law. The numerous FBOP employees working diligently to ensure justice for the victims of misconduct are critical to the department’s reform efforts.