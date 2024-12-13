Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of December 16, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of December 16, 2024, include:
- H.R. 670, Think Differently Database Act, as amended
- H.R. 1101, Lumbee Fairness Act
- H.R. 1377, Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2023
- H.R. 3293, Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act
- H.R. 3343, Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act
- H.R. 3396, Fire Department Repayment Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 4534, Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 4955, To name the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, as the "Henry Parham VA Clinic"
- H.R. 5401, 9/11 Memorial and Museum Act, as amended
- H.R. 6020, Honor Our Living Donors Act, as amended
- H.R. 6127, MAPWaters Act, as amended
- H.R. 6244, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1535 East Los Ebanos Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas, as the "1st Lieutenant Andres Zermeno Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6394, Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act, as amended
- H.R. 7137, Trafficking Survivors Relief Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 7188, Shandra Eisenga Human Cell and Tissue Product Safety Act, as amended
- H.R. 7224, To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize the Stop, Observe, Ask, and Respond to Health and Wellness Training Program
- H.R. 7938, Klamath Basin Water Agreement Support Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 8012, Jackie Robinson Ballpark National Commemorative Site Act
- H.R. 8150, To require the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to establish procedures for conducting maintenance projects at ports of entry at which the Office of Field Operations conducts certain enforcement and facilitation activities, as amended
- H.R. 8308, Nutria Eradication and Control Reauthorization Act of 2024
- H.R. 8662, TSA Commuting Fairness Act
- H.R. 8664, DHS Intelligence and Analysis Oversight and Transparency Act, as amended
- H.R. 8667, To rename the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Cadillac, Michigan, as the “Duane E. Dewey VA Clinic"
- H.R. 8931, To redesignate Saratoga National Historical Park as Saratoga National Battlefield Park
- H.R. 8946, Reversionary Interest Conveyance Act
- H.R. 9124, To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Auburn, California, as the “Louis A. Conter VA Clinic”
- H.R. 9487, House Office of Legislative Counsel Modernization Act
- H.R. 9488, SHIELD Act, as amended
- H.R. 9489, Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress Sunset Act of 2024
- H.R. 9516, Military Families National Parks Access Enhancement Act, as amended
- H.R. 9595, FIT Procurement Act
- H.R. 9748, Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act
- S. 59, Chance to Compete Act of 2024
- S. 141, Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act
- S. 223, A bill to amend the Controlled Substances Act to fix a technical error in the definitions
- S. 932, No CORRUPTION Act
- S. 1147, Jenna Quinn Law
- S. 2414, Working Dog Health and Welfare Act
- S. 2513, Veterans Benefits Improvement Act of 2024
- S. 3448, Never Again Education Reauthorization and Study Act of 2023
- S. 3938, A bill to designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lynchburg, Virginia, as the "Private First-Class Desmond T. Doss VA Clinic"
- S. 3946, A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1106 Main Street in Bastrop, Texas, as the "Sergeant Major Billy D. Waugh Post Office"
- S. 3959, Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act of 2024
- S. 3998, Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act
- S. 4077, A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 180 Steuart Street in San Francisco, California, as the "Dianne Feinstein Post Office"
- S. 4107, Think Differently Transportation Act
- S. 4610, A bill to amend title 36, United States Code, to designate the bald eagle as the national bird
- S. 4716, Financial Management Risk Reduction Act
- S. 5314, A bill to designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center
- S. 5355, National Advisory Council on Indian Education Improvement Act
- S. Amdt. to H.R. 7213, AUTISM Cares Act of 2024
