Update No. 1: VSP seeks suspect in shooting of St. Johnsbury police officer

Vermont State Police seeks suspect in shooting of St. Johnsbury police officer

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 13, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is seeking a suspect in connection with the shooting late Friday afternoon of a St. Johnsbury Police Department officer.

The suspect is identified as Scott Mason, 38, a resident of a second-floor apartment at 261 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury. Members of the public should consider Mason to be potentially armed and dangerous. If someone sees Mason, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911.

Mason is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. A photograph of Mason is attached to this release.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday when St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a domestic-violence incident at Mason’s apartment. Upon arrival, a St. Johnsbury police officer was shot at least one time and wounded. He was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment. His condition and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

VSP will continue to provide information about this investigation as soon as additional information is available.

***Initial news release, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an active scene on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.

An incident was reported at 261 Portland St. shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. The incident is contained to this location. Members of the public will see a significant police presence and should avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont Police will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

