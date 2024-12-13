Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Fake Electors Filing in Carson City Justice Court

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that the Office of the Attorney General has filed charges in the Carson City Justice Court related to the 2020 “fake electors” case. The six Nevadans who falsely represented themselves as presidential electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election have been charged with Uttering a Forged Instrument, a category D felony.

"We have filed these charges in Carson City as a preemptive measure to ensure that the statute of limitations on this charge does not lapse,” said AG Ford. “My office still believes that Clark County is an appropriate venue for this case and will continue to seek a ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court to return to the Eighth Judicial District Court. While we disagree with the finding of improper venue and will continue to seek to overturn it, we are preserving our legal rights in order to ensure that these fake electors do not escape justice. The actions the fake electors undertook in 2020 violated Nevada criminal law and were direct attempts to both sow doubt in our democracy and undermine the results of a free and fair election. Justice requires that these actions not go unpunished. This is not going away."

The six defendants were indicted by a grand jury in the Eighth Judicial District Court in December 2023 for Offering a False Instrument for Filing, a category C felony, and Uttering a Forged Instrument, a category D felony, for offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the President of the Senate; the Archivist of the United States; the Nevada Secretary of State; and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.



However, the Eighth Judicial District Court was dismissed for improper venue by Judge Mary Kay Holthus — a decision that AG Ford has argued is incorrect and has appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court. That appeal is still under review, and if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Office of the Attorney General, the charges filed in Carson City will be dropped.



Review a copy of the complaint.

