Lane Closure Scheduled for Northbound Interstate 229 Near Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:Friday, Dec.13, 2024

Contact: Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, a lane closure is planned for the inside northbound lane of Interstate 229 near exit 4 (Cliff Avenue). Crews will be installing a guardrail near the northbound bridge. Weather dependent, the lane will be reopened later in the day on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Cliff Avenue construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Soukup Construction, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The anticipated completion date of this preliminary work for the interchange reconstruction project is December 2024. Featured Project Page: Find additional information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229-cliff-ave-crossovers-pcn-07cy. Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword “I229Exit4” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-