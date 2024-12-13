Submit Release
December 13 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Denver, December 13, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking on amendments to the office’s “General Policies and Administration Rules” to address procedures for administrative hearings.

A public rulemaking hearing will be held January 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM MT to hear testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room on the 5th Floor of the Department of State's office at 1700 Broadway, Denver, CO 80290.

Use the registration link to attend the rulemaking hearing online. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

Links to current rules and additional information concerning rules and notices of rulemaking can be found on the Department of State’s rules and notices of rulemaking webpage

Notice of Rulemaking (PDF)

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.

