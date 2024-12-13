When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 13, 2024 FDA Publish Date: December 13, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains toxic yellow oleander. Company Name: Motivate Me Ashley, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description VidaSlim Brand 90-day, 30-day and 7-day Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules & VidaSlim Hot Body Brew Dietary Supplements

December 13, 2024 - Motivate Me Ashley, LLC of San Antonio, Texas is recalling the following VidaSlim brand products: VidaSlim 90-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), VidaSlim 30-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), VidaSlim 7-day Sample Size (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules), and VidaSlim Hot Body Brew (Strawberry and Peach flavors), due to samples tested by FDA that showed the presence of yellow oleander leaving the possibility of other lots containing yellow oleander as well. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.

These products were sold at www.vidaslim.com and through direct sales via independent distributors.

For identification of the recalled products, please find descriptions and photos of the bottles below:

Product Name Packaging Description Expiration Date VidaSlim 90-day Original Root White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with a green label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 90-day Root Capsules White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with an orange label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 90-day Root Plus White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with a blue label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Original Root White bottle measuring 2 inch tall and 1.5 inches wide with a green label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Root Capsules White bottle measuring 2 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide with an orange label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Root Plus White bottle measuring 2 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide with a blue label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim Hot Body Brew (in peach and strawberry flavors) Black pouch measuring 11 inches tall and 6 inches wide 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 7-day Sample Pouches for Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules Silver pouch with green, blue, and orange labeling respectively 12/24 through 12/25

All bottles have the expiration date marked at the bottom and sample pouch expiration dates are located on the back side. The expiration date will identify whether the product is subject to the recall.

To date, VidaSlim has not received reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product. In the interest of safety, this recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the VidaSlim products listed above with expiration dates between 12/24 (December 2024) and 12/25 (December 2025) are urged to discontinue use of the recalled products and return them to the place of purchase to be exchanged for a product of equal value (proof of purchase required).

Consumers with questions can contact the company at (210) 334-0664 (Monday- Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm CT) or by email at customerservice@vidaslim.com.

FDA’s advisory (English)

FDA’s advisory (Spanish)