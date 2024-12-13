North Carolina’s Progress on Clean Energy: Governor Cooper Celebrates Over 20,000 New Clean Energy Jobs and More Than $24 Billion in Industry Investments

NORTH CAROLINA, December 13 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders celebrated the progress made under the Governor’s leadership to grow the state’s clean energy economy. The Governor and Secretary spoke at Kempower, an electric vehicle charging station manufacturing company in Durham and were joined by Kempower officials and Dr. Scott Ralls, Wake Technical Community College president.

This is the fourth in a series of events highlighting the Governor's major accomplishments and progress made for North Carolina during his time in office. Previous events have emphasized the Governor’s accomplishments on health care, public education and the economy overall.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve created a roadmap to move North Carolina toward a clean energy economy to benefit our planet, people and pocketbooks,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the epicenter of the clean energy economy, and we’re training people so they have the skills to take on all of the good-paying clean energy jobs coming to every corner of our state.”

“Success in economic development takes vision and determination and Governor Cooper has delivered, especially with the development of the clean energy economy in North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Beyond the opportunity to improve the environment and the health and well-being of our people, Governor Cooper knew that addressing climate change could bring major economic benefits, and we’ve seen this with new jobs being created all across North Carolina.”

"We are honored to host Governor Cooper and his team to commemorate their commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives in North Carolina and proud to have been part of this work,” said Erin Johnston, interim director and vice president of finance at Kempower. “The Governor’s leadership and support of technology companies like Kempower paves the way to a more sustainable future.”

“Under Governor Cooper's leadership, North Carolina is seeing a blossoming of clean energy jobs,” said Dr. Scott Ralls, Wake Technical Community College president. “Behind that are community colleges who are preparing students to take on these clean energy opportunities with workforce training.”

Over the past eight years, under Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina has transformed into the epicenter of the clean energy economy, including the following achievements.

ADVANCED THE CLEAN ENERGY ECONOMY

North Carolina is the epicenter of the clean energy economy. Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 80 in 2018 which directed bold action on climate change and the transition to a clean energy economy. The Order directed the creation of the North Carolina Clean Energy Plan and laid the groundwork for the state to transition toward a clean energy future, creating good-paying jobs in the process.

In June 2021, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 218 to advance North Carolina’s economic and clean energy future with offshore wind. The executive order also directed the Secretary of Commerce to establish the N.C. Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (“NC TOWERS”).

The Governor and his team had a roadmap ready to go to get House Bill 951 passed and signed into law. The bipartisan House Bill 951 requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to take steps needed to get North Carolina to a 70% interim reduction in carbon emissions and to carbon neutrality by 2050.

In 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 246 to direct next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and create economic opportunities for North Carolinians across the state. Executive Order 246 called for the creation of a North Carolina Clean Transportation Plan.

Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 271 in October 2022 to grow North Carolina’s zero-emission vehicle market. The order directed the Department of Environmental Quality to propose an Advanced Clean Trucks rule that would expand medium- and heavy-duty zero emissions vehicles in North Carolina.

ADDED MORE THAN 20,000 GOOD-PAYING CLEAN ENERGY JOBS ACROSS THE STATE

Over the past eight years, North Carolina has announced major clean energy jobs announcements from companies, resulting in more than 20,300 good-paying clean energy jobs and over $24 billion in capital expenditures.

Major jobs announcements during this period include:

Wolfspeed – 1,800 jobs and $5 billion in investment

Toyota – 5,100 jobs and $13.9 billion in investment

Boom Supersonic – 1,750 jobs and $500 million in investment

Siemens Energy – 559 jobs and $149 million in investment

Kempower – 300 jobs and $41 million in investment

Boviet Solar – 900 jobs and $294 million in investment

ABB – 400 jobs and $39 million in investment

Natron – 1,000 jobs and $1.4 billion in investment

North Carolina is 9th among all states for the most clean energy jobs. Nearly 110,000 people are working in the clean energy sector in North Carolina.

TRAINED STUDENTS TO TAKE ON THE JOBS OF TODAY AND TOMORROW

Throughout his terms, Governor Cooper has prioritized workforce training to ensure people have the skills and training to take on these good-paying clean energy jobs coming to the state.

The Governor directed $20 million in federal funding to create Workforce Resilience Grants for eligible community college students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs within ten workforce pathways leading to a state or industry recognized credential, including in advanced manufacturing, automotive, IT, construction and education. To date, more than 22,500 students across the state have received Workforce Resilience Grants.

Governor Cooper announced that North Carolina was selected as a partner in the EVeryone Charging Forward program, receiving $1.6 million in EV career pathway funding.

ANNOUNCED ALMOST $1 BILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR CLEAN ENERGY INITATIVES

From funding for cheaper and cleaner electricity to protecting our natural lands, Governor Cooper has announced almost $1 billion in federal funding in 2024.

This funding includes:

ANNOUNCED TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FUNDING FOR MORE THAN 185 ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES

Electric school buses protect the health of children, cut carbon emissions, save money on bus maintenance and create good jobs in North Carolina. Governor Cooper has announced funding for over 185 electric, zero-emission buses on the roads transporting students to North Carolina schools.

These investments contribute to several key pillars of Governor Cooper’s goals: better resourced schools, building a clean energy economy and creating a healthier environment for North Carolina’s children and communities.

LED THE WAY IN THE TRANSITION TO CLEAN TRANSPORTATION FUTURE

From trains to electric school buses, North Carolina is leading the way in the transition to clean transportation. Governor Cooper has built on the state’s work to transition to electric vehicles – that matters for our planet and it’s a boom for our economy. Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 246 to affirm our state’s commitment to a clean energy economy and call for the creation of a North Carolina Clean Transportation Plan.

Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 271 in October 2022 to grow North Carolina’s zero-emission vehicle market. The order directed the Department of Environmental Quality to propose an Advanced Clean Trucks rule that would expand medium- and heavy-duty zero emissions vehicles in North Carolina.

ANNOUNCED OVER $1 BILLION IN FUNDING FOR TRAINS AND RAIL IMPROVEMENTS

Trains are a reliable and convenient way to travel. Governor Cooper announced that the state received a historic $1 billion federal grant for the S-Line, a high-performance passenger rail line to better connect North Carolina and Virginia and the state’s rural and urban communities. The Governor also announced that the North Carolina Railroad Company secured a $105 million grant to enhance its rail infrastructure.

TRIPLED THE AMOUNT OF SOLAR INSTALLED

In January 2017, there were 2,631 megawatts of solar installed in North Carolina. As of September 2024, there are 7,452 megawatts of solar in North Carolina. Over the past eight years, the amount of solar installed in North Carolina has nearly tripled.

View the Governor’s remarks as prepared.

###