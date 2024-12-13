Play the lottery and skip the line for a chance to see the [U.S.] Supreme Court in action

Starting with cases that will be argued in late February, seats will be distributed via lottery for arguments as well as sessions where the justices don’t hear new cases, but might announce decisions in previously argued ones.

