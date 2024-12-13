NHS winter vaccine bookings surge following flu ‘tidal wave’ warning

Thousands more people in England booked their winter vaccines yesterday (Thursday) after the NHS warned of a “tidal wave” of flu and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals.

The number of flu and COVID-19 jab appointments booked through the NHS’s national booking system more than doubled from 9,452 on Wednesday to 21,144 on Thursday – a 124% increase.

Bookings made through the NHS App, NHS website or the NHS’s national call centre reached their highest daily total of the month, with an average of one booking every four seconds.

NHS patients can also book appointments directly with their local GP practice so the actual number of bookings made on Thursday is likely to be significantly higher.

The NHS warned yesterday that a sharp rise in infections led to a 70% increase in hospital cases across just seven days. An average of 1,861 patients with flu were in hospital every day last week – up from 1,099 in the previous week and three and a half times higher than the same time last year.

Eligible people are being encouraged to get vaccinated without delay if they haven’t done so already to avoid festive flu. They have until the end of the day on Thursday 19 December to book COVID-19 and flu vaccination appointments on NHS App, NHS website or by calling 119.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “We’re pleased to have seen bookings for flu and COVID-19 jabs surge by 124% following worrying figures published yesterday about a tidal wave of seasonal viruses affecting hospitals.

“The NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period but a sharp increase in flu and COVID-19 patients needing hospital care will cause significant challenges.

“Thousands of extra people came forward yesterday for their winter jabs to help them stay healthy, but we still need thousands more to do the same.

“With less than a week left to book your vaccine, I’d urge anyone eligible who hasn’t made an appointment to get one booked or risk having to spend the festive season in bed – or, worse still, in a hospital bed.”

Flu season usually peaks in December and January and the vaccine provides vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.

It is usually given to children as a quick and painless spray up the nose – without the need for an injection – unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.

It is still possible to book your vaccinations after 19 December through local NHS vaccination services, like pharmacies or walk-in sites. However, there will be fewer COVID-19 appointments, and you may need to travel further.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those currently eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from reception to year 6)

secondary school aged children (from year 7 to year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or personal health budgets, such as personal assistants

All NHS frontline health workers have also been offered the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and encouraged to protect themselves and those they care for.

For the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.