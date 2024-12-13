APEGA Names Paul Wynnyk, P.Eng., as New Registrar & CEO

For Immediate Release

Edmonton, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is pleased to announce that Paul Wynnyk, CMM, MSM, CD, P.Eng., has been selected as its new registrar & CEO (RCEO), effective April 1, 2025.



Wynnyk brings a wealth of experience serving the public, spanning four decades in the Canadian Armed Forces and with the Government of Alberta. Wynnyk holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, was commissioned into the Canadian Military Engineers in 1986 and currently serves as the acting deputy minister of Executive Council for the Government of Alberta.

“I am honoured to join APEGA as its next registrar & CEO, and I am grateful to be selected for this role where I may continue serving the public interest,” says Wynnyk. “APEGA has a proud history of regulating the engineering and geoscience professions in Alberta, and I am dedicated to ensuring we maintain the high standards that have been built over the past century.”



Wynnyk was selected after an extensive search by an executive search firm and a thorough review by an APEGA Council task force. The task force began its work in April 2024 when current RCEO Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., FCAE, ICD.D, FEC, FGC (Hon.), announced his upcoming retirement.

“I am proud of what Jay has accomplished in his tenure of almost eight years as registrar & CEO of APEGA,” says APEGA President Tracey Stock, KC, P.Eng., PhD, FEC, FGC (Hon.). “On behalf of council and as the task force chair, it has been a pleasure working with Jay, and we wish him well on his upcoming retirement. I also thank the council task force for finding such an outstanding successor. With Paul’s background as a professional engineer, a dedicated public servant, and an accomplished leader, APEGA will be in capable hands.”

BIOGRAPHY, PAUL WYNNYK, CMM, MSM, CD, P.ENG.

Paul Wynnyk currently serves as the acting deputy minister of Executive Council with the Government of Alberta, and previously served as the deputy minister for several other ministries, including Health, Intergovernmental Relations and Municipal Affairs. Before joining the government, he served as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 38 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant-general. Along with tours and commands overseas in Afghanistan, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Germany, he held numerous high-level positions in Canada, including command of the Canadian Army and vice-chief of the defence staff.

Born in Edmonton and raised in Breton, Alberta, Wynnyk attended Royal Roads Military College and the Royal Military College of Canada. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s degrees in war studies and business administration.

ABOUT APEGA

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with nearly 70,000 registrants who safeguard the public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

