Alpha Modus Plans to Close Business Combination With Insight Acquisition Corp. Today and Expects to Begin Trading on Monday Under “AMOD” Ticker

CORNELIUS, N.C. and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Corp. ("Alpha Modus" or the “Company”), a technology company with a core focus on artificial intelligence in retail, and Insight Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“Insight” NASDAQ: INAQ) plan to close their business combination today. Alpha Modus expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “AMOD” (its common stock) and “AMODW” (its warrants) on Monday, December 16, 2024.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus engages in creating, developing and licensing data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store digital experience at the point of decision. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina. For additional information, please visit alphamodus.com.

About Insight Acquisition Corp.

Prior to the closing, Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INAQ) is a special purpose acquisition company formed solely to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Insight Acquisition Corp. is sponsored by Insight Acquisition Sponsor LLC. For additional information, please visit insightacqcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Insight's and Alpha Modus' actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Insight's and Alpha Modus' expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business Combination.

Insight and Alpha Modus caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Insight and Alpha Modus do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Alpha Modus

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

+1(203) 741-8841

shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

