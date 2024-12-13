Capitol South Founder Marty Irby Named One of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2024

Irby’s Conservative Leadership and Capitol Hill Expertise Secure His Place Among Washington’s Power Players

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marty Irby, founder and president of Capitol South, LLC, has been named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2024, marking his fifth appearance on the prestigious list and solidifying his position as one of the most effective advocates in Washington, D.C. Recognized in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023, Irby’s elevation to ‘Hired Gun’ status highlights his significant influence in a legislative environment where more than 12,500 registered lobbyists work to shape national policy.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Irby has become a leading conservative advocate, advancing key policy wins for clients such as the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, Competitive Markets Action (CMA), Moms for America, United Sovereign Americans, Mitchell’s Place, the Environmental Working Group (EWG), and leaders in the American Saddlebred Horse industry. His lobbying efforts have strengthened national security through reforms in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), secured improvements in the Farm Bill, and ensured oversight of critical USDA programs.

Irby’s policy leadership has also garnered national media attention, with coverage in Fox News, The Daily Caller, USA Today, and PEOPLE Magazine, NBC News, and The Hill, raising the visibility of crucial conservative causes.

“I’m deeply grateful to be recognized again in 2024 by The Hill as one of Washington’s top lobbyists, and am grateful for our entire team at Capitol South whose tireless work made this possible” said Marty Irby, President and CEO of Capitol South, LLC. “This honor reflects the trust our clients place in us. I’m thankful for their partnership and proud of the victories we’ve secured together to protect American values, strengthen election integrity, and defend our nation’s farmers, families, and freedoms.”

In 2024, Irby played a key role in advancing reforms within the USDA’s checkoff programs, ensuring enforcement of the Horse Protection Act and responsible USDA budget management in the FY25 Appropriations bill, protecting family farmers from corporate overreach, and securing amendments to the House and Senate NDAA.

Irby’s success stems from forging strong alliances with conservative organizations and farm groups like The Heritage Foundation, Farm Action, the Organization for Competitive Markets, National Taxpayers Union, and Moms for America, whose 500,000 members helped block the harmful EATS Act. His firm organized D.C. fly-ins, facilitating over 300 Capitol Hill meetings and building bipartisan coalitions around critical policy priorities.

“Marty Irby’s dedication to election integrity and preserving individual liberties has been critical in our fight to restore public trust,” said Harry Haury, Chairman of the Board at United Sovereign Americans. “His expertise and persistence have set a new standard for principled advocacy and he has been tremendously effective in breaking through the noise and bureaucracy to put us in front of the top tiers of Congress.”

“The entire Capitol South team led by Marty Irby, have been a delight to work with and we are grateful for their efforts this year in planning, fundraising for, and executing a tremendously successful fly-in with more than 80 meetings on Capitol Hill, said Margaret Iuculano, Chairman of the Kitchen Table Cabinet at Moms for America. "Irby and his colleagues worked diligently in helping Moms for America develop key strategies and a top-notch legislative platform to advocate for our priorities in the 118th Congress.”

“Marty Irby has been the most effective advocate for horses and those of us that love them Washington, D.C. has ever seen,” said Monty Roberts, the Man Who Listens to Horses. “Irby’s past work to end doping in American horse racing and most recently in representing leaders in the American Saddlebred industry, are long-term, historical markers that will outlive each and every one of us in the horse industry today, and I am proud to call him my friend.”

“We appreciate all of Marty Irby and Capitol South’s tremendous work in helping us fight against the corruption in Washington, D.C., and the USDA’s scandal-ridden Commodity Checkoff Programs that have put countless American family farmers out of business,” said Jonathan Buttram, President at the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association. “Irby is so effective that industrial agriculture interests with deep ties to China and the Chinese Communist Party, hired a public relations firm and launched slanderous personal attacks against Irby because they cannot win on the merits of the issues with Capitol South fighting against Big Ag for the interests of farmers that have been virtually enslaved by the Global Meat Cartel.”

Irby’s career has earned him recognition from President-elect Donald J. Trump in 2019 in the Oval Office and a prestigious honor from the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for his advocacy on equine welfare reforms. His commitment to advancing solutions in autism awareness, election integrity, and national defense legislation underscores his breadth as a lobbyist driven by principle and results.

About Capitol South, LLC

Capitol South, LLC is a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm specializing in public affairs and advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Utilizing proven strategies, the firm’s areas of expertise include agriculture, environmental policy, energy and commerce, appropriations, natural resources, and national security.

Attachments

Marty Irby Capitol South, LLC 2028215686 marty@martyirby.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.