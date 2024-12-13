24A1008470 Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1008470
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in November 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION:
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Forrest Thomas
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In November 2024, Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into a reported violation of conditions of release. Based on the investigation, it was determined Forrest Thomas of Elmore, VT previously had conditions of release issued for charges of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child. It was determined he violated those conditions in November. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 01/22/2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- West Williston Barracks
daniel.trottier@vermont.gov
