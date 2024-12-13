24A1008470 Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A1008470

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in November 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION:

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Forrest Thomas

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In November 2024, Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into a reported violation of conditions of release. Based on the investigation, it was determined Forrest Thomas of Elmore, VT previously had conditions of release issued for charges of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child. It was determined he violated those conditions in November. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 01/22/2025.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 1230

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

