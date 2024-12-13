National Domestic Violence Hotline Releases Updated Report Outlining Survivor Experiences with Firearms

Austin, TX, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline), in partnership with the Battered Women’s Justice Project (BWJP), released an updated report detailing experiences among victims and survivors of domestic violence in which firearms have been used to intimidate, control and/or harm them. This is an update to The Hotline’s the 2014 report and enabled respondents to share more details about their experiences including their gender identity. Throughout the report the findings are separated into three gender categories - female, male, and transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) - to better understand the lived experiences of survivors.

The survey results touched on a variety of issues, including how often victims and survivors of domestic violence experience threats and violence related to firearms, barriers they might face while seeking help, and if they sought (or attempted to seek) a domestic violence protection order or an extreme risk protection order. Key findings from the survey include:

48% of women, 30% of men, and 38% of transgender and non-conforming respondents indicated they have been threatened, coerced, stalked, or otherwise harmed by firearms.

For all gender categories among survivors, the most common person an abuser threatened was the survivor and themselves (suicide).

A current or former partner’s access to firearms influenced the majority of the survivors’ decisions to seek help or continue the relationship.

Survivors experienced a variety of barriers in using legal options to stop a partner from having or getting firearms.

“Understanding the impact that firearms have in abusive relationships is critical to saving lives,” said Katie Ray-Jones, CEO at The Hotline. “Firearms are the most common weapons used in domestic violence homicides. What we often fail to realize, however, is the ways in which abusive partners use firearms to control their victims and stop them from seeking safety. Through this research, which captures the non-lethal ways in which firearms are used to cause harm, we can understand how we can intervene and better support survivors before it’s too late.”

“We are so grateful for the courage of survivors who shared their stories in this survey. Their voices, and the stories we hear every day at The Hotline and BWJP, remind us how often abusers use guns to threaten, harm, and take lives. Too many survivors never get the chance to speak out. It’s time to take real action—enforcing laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who choose to abuse and save lives.” Amy J. Sánchez, CEO of BWJP.

More information about the survey, detailed findings and statistics can be found in the report, which is available for download here .

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) established in 1996, serves those impacted by relationship abuse in the U.S. 24/7 with free and confidential live services provided via phone, chat, and text. The Hotline envisions a world where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, help is available — text START to 88788, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or chat online at TheHotline.org. You are not alone.

The Battered Women’s Justice Project (BWJP) is the national leader at the intersection of gender-based violence (GBV) and legal systems, driving systemic change and empowering professionals on the front lines. As a network of national policy and practice centers, BWJP delivers expert consultation and training to advocates, service providers, community leaders, and legal professionals, equipping them to challenge and reshape legal systems for survivors.

