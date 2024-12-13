Mountain America Credit Union Partners with ASU Sun Devil Club to Donate Shoes to Phoenix Elementary

The credit union provided over 200 Adidas shoes for students during the “Big Shoe Day” event

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with the Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devil Club last month to provide new Adidas shoes to students at Emerson Elementary in Phoenix, Arizona. The “Big Shoe Day” event was held at the school in late November. Mountain America representatives were joined by Sparky the Sun Devil to distribute shoes. In addition to the 200 pairs of shoes, Mountain America’s recent donation of $40,000 to the Sun Devil Club will fund $10,000 in women’s student-athlete scholarships and $10,000 in men’s student-athlete scholarships.

“This event allowed us to not only highlight our commitment to the communities where we operate but more importantly have a small impact in the lives of these children,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Every child should have the chance to move forward with confidence. By supplying shoes to students in need, we are not just offering them footwear but also enabling them to walk with dignity and a sense of purpose.”

During the event, students from grades K–6 enjoyed a fun event while being fitted with the perfect pair of shoes.

“The Sun Devil Club is thrilled to collaborate for the second year on this partnership with Mountain America Credit Union,” said Vince Volpe, associate athletic director with the Sun Devil Club. “Community involvement is deeply meaningful for us, and we are pleased to support the students at Emerson Elementary School along with Mountain America.”

Since 2023, Mountain America has donated $80,000 to the Sun Devil Club for scholarships, community programs, and more.

