Kelly Carnes selected to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication

Kelly Carnes honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOPTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Carnes, President and CEO of TechVision21, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Kelly Carnes has certainly proven herself an expert in her field. She is a prominent entrepreneur and influential thought leader who has gained national recognition for her expertise in technology policy. Her areas of expertise in the high-tech sector include but are not limited to, technology business, law, and government. Kelly holds the esteemed positions of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at TechVision21, a technological strategy organization located in Washington, DC.TechVision21 utilizes a combination of technological, business, and governmental knowledge to assist enterprises in many ways. These include identifying and obtaining financing for research and technology, establishing important partnerships with influential figures in the business and government sectors, and advocating for and safeguarding their interests in the realm of Washington. The clientele of TechVision21 includes multinational corporations, prominent research institutions in the United States, governmental entities, as well as non-profit groups focused on science and technology.Prior to establishing TechVision21, Ms. Carnes accumulated eight years of experience in prominent positions within the United States government. Her tenure started as an adviser to the former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, and then transitioned into a role as a senior advisor on technology policy for four Secretaries of Commerce. Ms. Carnes has completed a four-year tenure as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy. Ms. Carnes, who was appointed by the President and subsequently approved by the U.S. Senate, fulfilled the role of representing the Administration's interests in front of Congress. Additionally, she served as a liaison and advocate for the technology industry community. Ms. Carnes further served as a representative for the United States during diplomatic engagements with other governments, as well as in various multilateral forums such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.Ms. Carnes successfully completed her undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where she was honored with membership in the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Society. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree as a result of her academic pursuits. Additionally, she successfully completed her studies at Georgetown University Law School, graduating with honors (magna cum laude). During her time there, she held the position of Topics Editor for the prestigious Georgetown Law Journal.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kelly Carnes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She recently was awarded The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2021, Ms. Carnes was chosen as a Top Woman Business Leader by Corporate Magazine and subsequently became a member of the Washington Business Journal's Leadership Trust. This year, she was awarded Top Technology Policy Expert by IAOTP. She will also be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at next December in Las Vegas for her award of IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Carnes is well recognized for her exceptional skills as a dynamic orator and a persuasive champion of business in matters pertaining to technology and competitiveness. She is a regular presenter at various technology and business conferences across the country. Furthermore, she has garnered significant attention from the media, with notable mentions in esteemed publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, CNN.com, Business Week.com, Information Week, CIO Magazine, and The National Journal. Ms. Kelly Carnes has made notable appearances as a guest on National Public Radio's Talk of the Nation program, as well as having been featured on other television and radio programs around the country. Ms. Carnes has held positions on various Boards and Commissions, such as the Comptroller General's Advisory Board at the Government Accountability Office, the Senior Advisory Group for the Director of National Intelligence, a National Governors' Association Commission on Technology and Adult Education, and the Steering Committee for the Commission on the Advancement of Women and Minorities in Science, Engineering, and Technology, also known as the "Morella Commission." Ms. Carnes has furthermore fulfilled the role of an adviser to esteemed organizations such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as well as BEST: Building Engineering and Science Talent. In the year 2000, Ms. Carnes was chosen by the Center for the Study of the Presidency to participate in a distinguished panel of specialists tasked with providing suggestions to President Bush about the enhancement of the federal government's capacity in technological development and competitiveness strategy.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Kelly Carnes for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Kelly Carnes is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.techvision21.com/team/kelly-carnes/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.