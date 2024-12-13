Disaster Recovery Center in Greene County Closing Permanently Dec. 14

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Greene County will end operations at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14. For those who were affected by Tropical Storm Helene, help is still available by phone, online or in-person at any other Disaster Recovery Center.

The Greene County center that will close is located at:

Greene County Courthouse/Annex

204 N. Cutler St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12-13; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers remain open in Eastern Tennessee from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday, except where noted.

Carter County : Carter County Public Library, 201 North Sycamore St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday ; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday ; closed Sunday .

: Carter County Public Library, 201 North Sycamore St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Hours are: ; ; . Cocke County : Old Walmart Building, 593 B West Broadway, Newport, TN 37821

: Old Walmart Building, 593 B West Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 Johnson County : Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 South Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683

: Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 South Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683 Unicoi County : National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center, 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650 Washington County: Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659

Even after a recovery center closes, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from trained specialists at the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362. Lines are open 7 a.m. to midnight ET and specialists speak many languages.

Those who need continuing rental assistance can reach out to FEMA Helpline specialists. It is also important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your assistance.

You may update FEMA about changes to your personal information by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Click on the green ‘Check Status’ button to create an online account. Use the same email you provided when you applied for assistance. If you applied online or used the FEMA app, you already have a disaster assistance account.

If you haven’t yet applied for FEMA disaster assistance, you have until Tuesday, Jan. 7, to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline. You may also apply at any Disaster Recovery Center.

To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).