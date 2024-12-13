Tomorrow is the Final Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance

SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners and renters with damage or loss caused by the July 13 – 16 flooding, tornadoes and severe storms in Illinois have until 11:59 p.m., December 13 to apply for FEMA assistance. Illinoisans in the seven designated counties including Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will and Winnebago are urged to apply as soon as possible.

After December 13, you may still submit documents, update your contact information and stay in contact with FEMA regarding your application, but you must apply before the deadline to be considered.

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs.

The fastest way to apply is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

To apply with FEMA, you must have a Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen. At least one member in the impacted residence must meet this eligibility criteria to apply for assistance for the household. A parent or guardian, who doesn’t meet citizenship criteria, can apply on behalf of a minor child under age 18 who has a Social Security number and lives in the same household with them.

SBA Physical Disaster Loans

After you apply for FEMA assistance, don’t wait to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) too. The deadline to apply for an SBA Physical Disaster Loan is tomorrow, December 13. You aren’t required to apply for an SBA loan to be considered for FEMA grants, but you could miss out on SBA’s help with disaster-related expenses that FEMA assistance doesn’t cover. There is no cost to apply, and you are under no obligation to accept a loan if approved.

Homeowners, renters, businesses and certain private non-profit organizations can learn more about SBA long-term, low-interest Physical Disaster Loans that can go towards repairing and replacing disaster-damaged property, by going online to sba.gov/disaster.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.