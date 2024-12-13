Submit Release
Governor Signs Battle of the Bulge Day Proclamation

December 13, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Battle of the Bulge Day proclamation. Dec. 16, 2024, marks the 80th anniversary of the last major German offensive on the western front during World War II. The battle, which lasted until Jan. 25, 1945, resulted in an Allied victory and subsequent German surrender in May 1945. More than 600,000 American troops participated in the winter battle, which included more than 19,000 American soldiers who lost their lives.

 

 

 

 

