Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Marine Mechanic or Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-They Have New Equal in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a marine mechanic or maritime worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they are one of the nation's top law firms for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients.

"“Maritime is one of the largest industries in Louisiana, behind oil and gas and agriculture. There are thousands of marine mechanics and maritime workers in Louisiana and if people like this were working in the maritime industry prior to the early 1980s there is an extremely good chance they were exposed to asbestos. For at least a marine mechanic the asbestos exposure might have been daily or very routine. The only way a person can develop mesothelioma is exposure to asbestos. Exposure to asbestos also dramatically increases a person's chances of developing lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad is a former marine mechanic or maritime worker and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

