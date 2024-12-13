President Cyril Ramaphosa legally recognises Her Majesty Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII of the Balobedu Queenship

President Cyril Ramaphosa has legally recognised Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the Queen of the Balobedu Queenship.

The Balobedu Queenship was recognised by Government on 31 March 2016 in terms of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act, 2003 (Act No. 41 of 2003), and it is the only legally recognised Queenship in the country.

At the time, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji was a minor at 10 years old and could not legally ascend the throne.

As a result, since the time of the recognition of the Queenship, His Royal Highness, Prince Mpapatla Modjadji, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji’s maternal uncle, held the fort for her as a Regent until she turned 18.

The Queen has now turned 18 and ascends the throne as Queen Modjadji VII of Balobedu nation.

In accordance with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, as soon as the successor to the position of a queen/king ceases to be a minor, the rightful successor must be recognised by the President as the queen/king. A certificate of recognition must be issued after her/his name has been published in the Gazette.

President Ramaphosa has therefore legally recognised Her Majesty, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) read with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

The recognition of Queen Modjadji VII introduces a new chapter and is a moment of great significance to the rich history of Balobedu Nation.

On behalf of Government, President Ramaphosa wishes Her Majesty a long and prosperous reign and looks forward to working with Her Majesty and the Royal Family in advancing socio-economic development of people living under the jurisdiction of Balobedu Queenship.

