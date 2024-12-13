Worksport Ltd. ($WKSP) Shares Multiple Milestones, Strengthens Market Position as Initial Crypto (BTC and XRP) Investment Nears

Reports 117% Dealer Network Growth, Secures Initial Pre-Orders from Leading Distributors, and Advances BTC/XRP Integration

West Seneca, New York, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, today provided a corporate update for December 2024. From accelerated sales, pre-orders, and expanding dealer networks, to establishing a proactive strategy in treasury management by incorporating Bitcoin (“BTC”) and Ripple (“XRP”), Worksport is excited to share the latest updates.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Initiatives

Worksport’s recent success reflects a series of strategic initiatives that have generated meaningful traction and interest. The Company’s move to proactively diversify its corporate treasury—allocating up to $5 million in Bitcoin and Ripple, capped at 10% of excess cash—reinforces Worksport’s belief in the long-term potential of digital assets as inflation-resistant stores of value. This approach, coupled with the Company’s expanding product portfolio and dealer network, has strengthened its foothold in a rapidly evolving market.

“This past week marks an inflection point for Worksport’s growth trajectory,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport Ltd. “Our proactive decision to integrate Bitcoin and Ripple into our treasury strategy, coupled with noteworthy sales increases, 117% growth in our dealer network, and encouraging pre-orders volumes of our upcoming AL4 from two leading U.S distributors, reflects our commitment to innovation and long-term value creation. The attention we’ve received from leading crypto custodians further validates our approach, and we’re eager to leverage their expertise to maximize returns on these digital assets by considering unique strategies like crypto staking.”

Crypto Integration and Industry Recognition

Following the Company’s announcement to adopt BTC and XRP in its corporate treasury, notable players in the cryptocurrency sector took notice. Two leading crypto custodians have approached Worksport with their services, and the Company is now evaluating these proposals to ensure secure, compliant custody of its digital asset holdings. As Worksport prepares to engage in initial BTC and XRP purchases, it is also exploring staking opportunities that could potentially enhance treasury returns. Worksport is actively working towards enabling crypto payments for purchases on its e-commerce platform, www.worksport.com.

Expanding Sales and Dealer Network

Sales Growth : In the wake of last week’s announcement of a 51% increase in B2C sales and a 60% rise in B2B sales, Worksport is pleased to share that its dealer network has grown by 117% since September 2024. This increase in partners, coupled with the recent boost in brand visibility, positions the Company to further capitalize on robust demand.



: In the wake of last week’s announcement of sales and a rise in B2B sales, Worksport is pleased to share that its dealer network has grown by since September 2024. This increase in partners, coupled with the recent boost in brand visibility, positions the Company to further capitalize on robust demand. Upcoming Product Launches: The Company’s forthcoming AL4 tonneau cover has already secured pre-orders from two leading industry distributors. With the AL4’s scheduled launch approaching, Worksport expects to capture greater market share. Following the AL4, the Company will introduce its SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR mobile power generation system later in 2025, expanding its portfolio of clean-tech innovations designed to meet the growing need for sustainable energy solutions.



Enhanced Visibility Through National Television Exposure

Worksport’s recent appearance on FOX & Friends on December 8, 2024, showcased its upcoming clean-tech products and American-made tonneau covers to a nationwide audience. This high-profile exposure has generated new peripheral opportunities for brand penetration, and even broader market engagement. The positive reception underscores the Company’s potential to convert heightened visibility into tangible growth across its business lines.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the EV sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com . For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

