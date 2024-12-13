BriaCell 2024 SABCS® Poster Highlights Ability of Bria-IMT™ Regimen to Increase Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells in Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell reports influx of cancer fighting CD8+ “killer” T cell into metastatic breast cancer tumors and lymph organs turning “Cold” tumors and lymph nodes “Hot” on ImmunoPET imaging in cancer patients treated with Bria-IMT™ plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)

Imaging confirms clinical responses seen in metastatic breast cancer correlate with increase in CD8+ “killer” T Cells in lesions and lymph nodes

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, highlights the infiltration of cancer fighting immune cells into tumors, using leading CD8 ImmunoPET imaging technology, in its poster presentation at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX.

Today’s poster shows influx of cancer fighting immune cells into tumors and lymphatic tissue leading to cancer cell destruction following treatment with the Bria-IMT™ plus CPI regimen. BriaCell employed this advanced imaging technology as a precision diagnostic tool to monitor patients’ immune system responses in its phase 2 study, establishing the ability of the Bria-IMT™ regimen to induce tumor infiltration with CD8+ “killer” T cells. These results suggest a potential value of CD8 ImmunoPET in identifying pseudo progression in patients with clinical benefit vs tumor progression. CD8+ T cell infiltration also correlated with a marked reduction in tumor markers, indicating clinical benefit, in some patients.

“We are excited to successfully utilize innovative technology such as CD8 ImmunoPET imaging to gain insight into the mechanism of action and potential strength of the BriaCell immunotherapy program,” stated Russ Kuker, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Radiology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and author of the P5-10-12 poster.

“By employing more accurate precision imaging techniques, we have been able to document the mechanism of action of the Bria-IMT™ regimen as we progress this therapy to revolutionize the way we treat cancer patients and improve patient outcomes,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer.

The details about the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: SESS-1069

Title: Bria-IMT CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes turn “Cold” tumor “Hot” in metastatic breast cancer

Time: Friday, December 13, 2024 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST

Presentation ID: P5-10-12

CD8 ImmunoPET imaging, an imaging analysis technology, is used to mark CD8+ T-cells (also known as cytotoxic “killer” T cells) that are important components of the immune system and key to cancer cell detection and destruction.

Bria-IMT™ plus CPI produced cancer-fighting CD8+ T cells infiltration into metastatic tumors and lymphoid tissue, leading to cancer destruction - turning “Cold” tumors and lymph nodes “Hot” on ImmunoPET imaging

Using metastatic site-specific CD8+ PET imaging technology, BriaCell reports the following in 6 patients treated {median # of prior treatments = 7; prior lines of treatment included antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and CPIs} with Bria-IMT™ plus CPI after 9 cycles (27weeks) of treatment:

Treatment generally well tolerated

Reduction in tumor markers in 2 patients who had cold tumors turn hot

3 out of the 6 patients (50%) showed a decrease in neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at cycle 2 when compared to baseline values suggesting immune system activation of the patients

Evidence of “cold” tumors and lymph nodes becoming “hot” suggesting immune system activation in the patients

Immune system activation results in increased migration of cancer-fighting CD8+ T-cells into MBC tumors and lymphatic tissue, leading to destruction of cancer cells

Immune response following peripheral non-lesional Bria-IMT™ therapy suggests systemic activation of the immune system

Clinical and CD8+ T cell response support the clinical benefit of the Bria-IMT™ plus CPI regimen in cancer patients



In summary, advanced ImmunoPET imaging technology correlates with clinical benefit with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen in metastatic breast cancer and suggests possible use in identifying immunotherapy responsive tumors. These findings support the continued use of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study (listed on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612) in MBC.

To view the posters, please visit https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

