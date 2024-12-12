Submit Release
Judicial Nominating Commission Advances Names for Consideration as Supreme Court Associate Justice

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Fifth District of the Nebraska Supreme Court advanced the names of all three applicants to Governor Jim Pillen for his consideration. They are David J. A. Bargen, Adams; Jason M. Bergevin, Columbus; and Lawrence E. Welch Jr., Plattsmouth.

The Supreme Court consists of the chief justice and six associate justices. The chief justice represents the state at large, while each associate represents his/her judicial district.

The vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District arose when Gov. Pillen elevated Associate Justice Jeffrey J. Funke to Chief Justice in October. The Fifth Judicial District covers Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Fillmore, Gage, Hall, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Webster and York counties.

