Joint Statement of the Governor and Attorney General

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed proclamations that certified the enactment of Measures 437 and 438. Both the Governor and the Attorney General caution the public on the limited nature of these proclamations. The proclamations do not express a judgment on the validity of the measures.

Both the Governor and the Attorney General believe that serious issues remain regarding the validity of these petitions under federal law and the Nebraska Constitution. The federal government has designated marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance. Under federal law, it is unlawful to either possess or sell Schedule I controlled substances. The passed measures cannot, and do not, change federal law.