DOJ Secures Agreement to Reform Louisville Metro’s & LMPD’s Unconstitutional & Unlawful Practices

The Justice Department announced today that it has entered into a court enforceable agreement with Louisville Metro Government (Louisville Metro) to resolve the Department’s findings that Louisville Metro and the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) engage in a pattern or practice of violations of the Constitution and federal law.

