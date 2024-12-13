Boosty Labs Strengthens C-Suite Ahead of 2025 Growth Plans

Vitalii Yatskiv and Denys Doronin transition to new C-Suite roles to position Boosty Labs as the leading force in Blockchain development

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosty Labs, one of the leading forces in Blockchain, Bitcoin, and Web3 development, is proud to announce strategic updates to its leadership team as the company gears up for exponential growth in 2024.

Vitalii Yatskiv, who has served as Chief Technology Officer at Boosty for the past year, is stepping up to the new challenge of the Chief Operating Officer/Deputy CEO position at Boosty Labs, leading the team at large toward industry dominance. As a ‘wunderkind’ of the blockchain industry with a proven track record of 10+ years of technical excellence and visionary leadership, Vitalii has been a cornerstone of Boosty Labs’ success since he joined the organization. In his new role, he will focus on driving operational efficiencies and scaling the company’s capabilities to new heights.

Also joining the leadership team is Denys Doronin, coming in as Boosty Labs’ new CTO. Doronin, a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of leading large teams, is a leader in Web2 and Web3 development with a long-standing track record of technical innovation spanning decades. Denys has a deep understanding of the process of implementing innovative technologies, solutions, and strategic frameworks that meet the needs of fast-growing technology companies. His experience will be crucial in realizing Boosty Labs' ambitious plans and further strengthening the company's position in the industry. According to Founder and Managing Partner of Boosty Labs, Viktor Ihnatuik:

“This change in leadership marks a significant step forward as Boosty Labs positions itself as a company focused on sustainable growth and innovation. Vitalii's transition to COO/Deputy CEO reflects his tremendous contribution to Boosty and our confidence in his ability to drive our business forward. We are also delighted to welcome Denys, whose leadership skills will help us to increase our level of technological excellence.”

This strategic C-suite upgrade comes at an important time in the Web3 industry, as market action brings new life back to the blockchain space, resulting in significant excitement from the entire Boosty leadership team regarding this step forward. According to Vitalii Yatskiv, former CTO and new COO & Deputy CEO of Boosty Labs:

“I am excited to take on my new role as COO/Deputy CEO, which brings new opportunities to drive the company and our team forward. We are committed to continuing our growth, fostering innovation, and achieving new milestones. I also want to congratulate Denys on his appointment as CTO. I am confident that his expertise and professionalism will be instrumental in realizing our technical ambitions.”

As the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry enters its next cycle, Boosty Labs is poised to lead the charge. The company is consistently launching new verticals, scaling its team, and actively hiring to support its expanding portfolio of projects. To learn more about Boosty Labs, visit their website or follow them on X/Twitter to keep up with their latest news and updates.

About Boosty Labs:

Boosty Labs is a leading global outsourcing, outstaffing, and consulting company with broad tech expertise and 150+ highly skilled developers and strategists on the team. Founded in 2017, Boosty Labs has completed 250+ projects and collaborated with Web3 industry giants, including Ledger, ConsenSys, MoonPay, Stellar, WalletConnect, 1Inch, Animoca, Storj, and NEAR, among others. The company is dedicated to driving innovation and advancing the Web3 ecosystem by developing state-of-the-art projects and technologies for clients and subsidiary ventures alike.

