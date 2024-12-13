Abcourt Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alain Lévesque as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Alain Lévesque is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec. He brings solid experience in the mining sector and expertise in financial reporting and corporate governance, as well as experience in financial markets and finance, including debt financing, royalty sales and corporate transactions.

The Board of Directors and management are pleased to inform that Christine Lefebvre remains Vice-President Finance of the Corporation and will continue to provide the Corporation with her experience and expertise in the mining sector and with the financial reporting obligations of public companies such as Abcourt.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Corporation with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T : (819) 768-2857

Email : phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T : (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456

Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.