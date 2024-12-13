Troilus Announces AGM Results and Appointment of Chantal Lavoie as Chair of the Board

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

In accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, all nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 5, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company. Over 55% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The shareholders approved the election of the following individuals as directors of the Company, based on the following vote:

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Justin Reid 99 1 Diane Lai 99 1 Hon. Pierre Pettigrew 99 1 Tom Olesinski 98 2 Chantal Lavoie 99 1 Brigitte Berneche 99 1 Francois Biron 99 1



Following election by shareholders at the Meeting, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chantal Lavoie as the new Chair of the Board. Mr. Lavoie, who joined Troilus September 2024, is a Professional Mining Engineer with over 35 years of experience in mining operations, permitting, construction, and executive leadership across various global mining regions, including Quebec.

Mr. Lavoie succeeds Ms. Diane Lai who previously served as Chair of the Board. Ms. Lai will continue to contribute as a valued member of the Board. The Company extends its gratitude to Ms. Lai for her dedication and leadership during her tenure as Chair.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Troilus’ Board of Directors expresses their gratitude to all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support.

About Troilus

Troilus is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a strategic land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

