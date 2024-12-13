ITM to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Garching / Munich, Germany, December 13, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Cavey and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Klaus Maleck will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Dr. Andrew Cavey will present a corporate overview on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:30 am PST in the Mission Bay Room (32nd Floor) at The Westin St. Francis.



ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



