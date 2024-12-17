The Role Of Fundraising: A Key Driver Transforming the Volunteer Management Platforms Market 2024

Volunteer Management Platforms Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The volunteer management platforms market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How Is the Volunteer Management Platforms market Shaping Up?

The volunteer management platforms market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It's expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2023 to $1.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing adoption of volunteer management solutions, the emergence of cloud-based volunteer services, rise in the number of non-profit organizations, ascending numbers of non-governmental organizations NGOs, and growing awareness about the benefits of volunteer management software.

Explore more details about the Volunteer Management Platforms market with a detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19754&type=smp

What Is Forecasted For The Volunteer Management Platforms Market?

The volunteer management platforms market size is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years. It will ascend to $3.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%. The growth in the forecast period will be fuelled by an increase in the number of venture capital investments, rising demand for digital solutions, a spike in the count of non-profit organizations, government initiatives, and increasing smartphone use.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/volunteer-management-platforms-global-market-report

What Are The Key Drivers For This Market's Growth?

The growth of this market is being propelled by an increase in fundraising activities for charities. Fundraising for charity, which involves gathering financial contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations, and other organizations to support the activities and initiatives of nonprofit organizations, is being driven by heightened awareness of global issues and the growing trust in non-government organizations' ability to address problems effectively. Volunteer management platforms help increase fundraising by streamlining volunteer coordination and engagement and fostering stronger supporter relationships.

Who Are The Major Players In The Volunteer Management Platforms Market?

Major companies operating in the volunteer management platforms market include Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Salesforce Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., Bloomerang LLC, GrowthZone Inc., Personify Inc., EveryAction Inc., Virtuous, NationBuilder, Accelevents Inc., Neon CRM, Rosterfy Ltd., SignUpGenius Inc., InitLive Inc., Lumaverse Technologies LLC, Volgistics Inc., VolunteerHub, SignUp.com, and Breeze.

What Are The Major Trends In The Volunteer Management Platforms Market?

Companies operating in the volunteer management platforms market are putting their focus on developing advanced solutions such as AI-powered volunteer management platforms. They aim to enhance the efficiency of volunteer coordination, streamline the recruitment process, and provide personalized volunteer experiences. For instance, Salesforce, a US-based technology company, introduced the Einstein 1 Platform in September 2023. This platform integrates the Einstein 1 Data Cloud, allowing organizations to unify customer data from various sources which helps in the creation of comprehensive customer profiles and aids in the infusion of AI, automation, and analytics into customer interactions.

How Is The Volunteer Management Platforms Market Segmented?

The volunteer management platforms market is segmented by

1 Product: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

2 Pricing Model: Subscription, One-Time Payment

3 Application: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

Regional Overview Of The Volunteer Management Platforms Market:

North America was the most substantial region in the volunteer management platforms market in 2023. The regions covered in the volunteer management platforms market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voluntary-health-organizations-global-market-report

Customer Data Platforms Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-data-platforms-global-market-report

Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-platforms-for-disabled-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.