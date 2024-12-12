Pour it forward and shop local with North Carolina's wineries, cideries and meaderies this holiday season

RALEIGH – In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Western North Carolina wine, cider and mead industry is facing significant challenges as vineyards, tasting rooms and production facilities across the region grapple with damages and distribution disruptions. With the holiday season in full swing, farmers and producers are asking consumers to pour it forward and shop local as the industry continues to recover and rebuild.

“The holiday season is crucial for these agribusinesses as they recover and rebuild,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The impact of Hurricane Helene is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of agriculture to extreme weather events. But Western N.C. is resilient. By purchasing locally-produced wine, cider or mead as gifts or for holiday celebrations, you are helping protect the livelihoods of producers and contributing to their long-term recovery and success.”

Why choose local wines, ciders and meads this season?

Unique, high-quality offerings : Local wineries, cideries and meaderies offer distinct products made with the region's best-grown fruit and honey, ensuring every bottle reflects the flavor of North Carolina.

Perfect for gifts : Wine, cider and mead make thoughtful and versatile gifts. Many producers offer beautifully packaged bottles, gift baskets or even club memberships, providing options that are perfect for every recipient on your list.

Wine tastings and tours : Many of these agribusinesses offer tasting experiences and holiday events, allowing visitors to enjoy the magic of the season while learning about the production process. Consider a tasting excursion as a fun and memorable way to celebrate the holidays with friends or family.

Support local businesses: Every bottle purchased from a local winery, cidery or meadery directly supports small business owners, farmers and families who are committed to sustainable practices and producing premium, hand-crafted products.

How to shop local wines, ciders and meads:

Visit your local wineries : Many wineries host holiday markets, tasting events and open houses during the season. Plan a trip to explore their seasonal offerings. You can find a list of wineries, cideries and meaderies that are open and looking forward to your visit at https://ncwine.org.

Online shopping : If you're unable to visit in person, many producers offer online stores where you can conveniently shop for wine, cider, mead, gift baskets and even experiences to be delivered right to your door. Producers in Western N.C. offering online shopping are denoted by an asterisk at https://ncwine.org.

Gift cards and memberships: Looking for a unique gift? Many producers offer gift cards and memberships to their wine clubs, giving your loved ones access to exclusive wines, special events and more.

“With over 50 wineries in the impacted area, our producers need your help more than ever. This year, we invite wine enthusiasts and gift-givers alike to discover the exceptional offerings from local wineries, cideries and meaderies,” said Brianna Burns, wine marketing specialist with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and executive director of the N.C. Wine and Grape Council. “Whether you’re looking for a full-bodied red, crisp white or festive sparkling option, there’s a local N.C. product for every palate.”

This holiday season, toast to the spirit of community, craft and sustainability by pouring it forward in support of Western N.C. When you shop local, you’re helping make this holiday season brighter for everyone. To explore a pairing how-to guide, N.C. wine decoder, holiday gift guide or to find a list of local producers to support, visit https://ncwine.org/drink-nc/.

