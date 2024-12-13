Discover How The Seaweed Protein Market is Set to Double in Value by 2034, Driven by Sustainability, Innovation, and The Global Shift Towards Plant-based Nutrition – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is predicted to remain an important market, accounting for the majority of market share in 2024. The United States holds more than 74.3% market share in the North American seaweed protein market, which is predicted to increase at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the forecast period. The growing emphasis on preventative healthcare is driving up up demand for nutritional supplements and nutraceutical products, which in turn is driving up demand for seaweed protein

NEWARK, DEL, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seaweed protein market is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising consumer preference for plant-based protein alternatives and sustainable food sources. Estimated at USD 507.8 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1081.5 million by 2034, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. This growth underscores the increasing recognition of seaweed protein’s nutritional value and its potential to address global protein demands sustainably.

Seaweed protein, derived from a variety of macroalgae, is becoming a popular choice in functional foods, dietary supplements, and alternative protein markets. Its high amino acid profile, bioavailability, and ability to adapt to a variety of food formulations make it a standout ingredient. Moreover, seaweed cultivation’s low environmental impact aligns with global sustainability goals.

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the seaweed protein market, driven by traditional seaweed consumption habits and advanced aquaculture technologies in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China. However, North America and Europe are witnessing accelerated adoption due to the rising vegan and vegetarian populations and strong demand for clean-label ingredients.

The market’s evolution is further fueled by innovations in extraction technologies and the development of versatile seaweed-based products. Government initiatives and investments in marine farming also play a crucial role in shaping the industry landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The seaweed protein market is expected to grow from USD 507.8 million in 2024 to USD 1081.5 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, accounting for the largest share in 2024, driven by strong traditional and industrial demand.

Technological advancements in protein extraction methods are enhancing yield and quality.

Rising consumer interest in sustainable and plant-based proteins is a critical growth driver.

North America and Europe are emerging markets, experiencing significant growth due to the popularity of plant-based diets.



"The Seaweed Protein Market is at the intersection of health, sustainability, and innovation. As the demand for plant-based proteins grows, seaweed protein offers a scalable and eco-friendly solution. With advancements in cultivation and extraction technologies, this market is expected to gain substantial momentum. Key players who focus on quality, versatility, and consumer awareness will likely secure strong market positions." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

How Does the Global Seaweed Protein Market Compare in the Historic and Future Outlook?

The surge in demand for vegetarian/vegan alternative proteins is largely responsible for the enormous expansion of the seaweed protein market. Seaweed, Nuts, tofu, seeds, quinoa, and tempeh are just a few of the vegan alternative proteins available.

Additionally, rising consumer health awareness about the intake of dairy and animal products is raising public knowledge about seaweeds. In addition, expanding seaweed protein feed-related applications for animals are expected to drive the worldwide seaweed market in the forecasted years. Furthermore, the increasing use of seaweed proteins in weight loss may have a significant effect on market growth. People increasingly desire a healthier lifestyle that includes high-nutrient, low-fat, and low-sugar foods, which drives the need for seaweed protein.

Red seaweed has a global supply chain that produces approximately 18 million tons per year. The majority of the current crop is farmed to extract agar and carrageenan, which are used to improve the gel strength of processed foods. You may have absorbed seaweed-derived minerals if you washed your teeth this morning or ate ice cream the night before.

Red seaweed polysaccharides (carbohydrates) are often found in toothpaste and ice cream, and are utilised to thicken various meals and cosmetics. Agar is also used extensively in biological studies. As the base liner in a Petri dish, it is a preferred microorganism growth medium.

Nori is the next largest seaweed category in terms of volume. Nori is a red seaweed with the greatest protein content of any seaweed I've ever seen (up to 47 percent). Nori is used in soups, salads, and as a wrap for sushi rolls in Japanese cuisine.





Market’s Prime Determinants of Trends, and Opportunities

Trends: The market is witnessing innovations in seaweed farming and protein extraction, including enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation. Product launches catering to vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free claims are also rising.

The market is witnessing innovations in seaweed farming and protein extraction, including enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation. Product launches catering to vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-free claims are also rising. Opportunities: Untapped markets in Latin America and Africa present significant opportunities for expansion. Partnerships between aquaculture firms and food manufacturers can further accelerate market penetration.

Seaweed Protein Market Key Players and Competitive Insights

Key players in the seaweed protein market include:

CP Kelco

Algaia SA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mara Seaweed

Gelymar SA

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Seaweed & Co.

Ocean Harvest Technology

These companies are investing in R&D to enhance seaweed protein extraction technologies, ensuring higher quality and sustainable production. Strategic collaborations and product innovations remain central to their growth strategies.



Table: Country-wise Insights and Growth Drivers for the Seaweed Protein Market (2024–2034)

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Growth Drivers USA 8.5% Rise in seaweed farming start-ups, innovative cultivation techniques, and consumer interest in sustainability. Japan 9.2% Strong culinary culture using seaweed (e.g., sushi, soup), diverse species cultivated, and established farming techniques. China 9.6% Focus on advanced farming and production methods; increasing demand for plant-based and high-protein diets.

Why is China and India Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Seaweed Protein?

China is dominating the East Asia seaweed protein market holding significant market share of more than 37.2% and it is expected to grow with CAGR of around 9.6% in the forecast period. While in the South Asia food extrusion market India is driving the growth owing to the rapid urbanization and increased per capita income of the consumers.

Food and beverage demand will be boosted as a result of increased demand for processed foods as a result of rapid urbanization and an increasing working population, significantly impacting the seaweed protein market dynamics. Consumer demand for these proteins will grow as people change to healthier diets that are low in calories, low in sugar, and high in protein. The food & beverage business is being driven by increased demand for organic food products and a high need for high protein beverages, which will boost demand for algal proteins during the forecasted time frame.

Recent Developments

In 2023, DuPont launched a novel seaweed protein concentrate targeting the functional food and beverage sectors.

Mara Seaweed expanded its product line in 2024, introducing flavored seaweed protein powders for the European market.

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group announced a partnership with a leading nutraceutical company to co-develop seaweed-based supplements in early 2024.

Investment in sustainable seaweed farming practices surged in 2024, with government and private sector collaborations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments of the Report

By Sources:

As per sources, the industry has been categorized into Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed, and Brown Seaweed.

By Extraction Method:

As per extraction method, the industry has been categorized into the Conventional method (Physical process, Enzymatic process, and Chemical process), and the Current method (Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction, Pulsed Electric field, and Microwave Assisted Extraction).

By Application:

This segment is categorized into Food & Beverages, Industrial Applications, Animal Feed, Aquaculture and Cosmetics, and Personal Care.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Author by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Translated in German

Der globale Markt für Algenproteine ​​wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich stark wachsen, was auf die steigende Vorliebe der Verbraucher für pflanzliche Proteinalternativen und nachhaltige Nahrungsquellen zurückzuführen ist. Der Markt wird im Jahr 2024 auf 507,8 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 1081,5 Millionen USD erreichen, was einer beeindruckenden durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 9,8 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dieses Wachstum unterstreicht die zunehmende Anerkennung des Nährwerts von Algenproteinen und ihres Potenzials, den weltweiten Proteinbedarf nachhaltig zu decken.

Meeresalgenprotein, das aus einer Vielzahl von Makroalgen gewonnen wird, wird in funktionellen Lebensmitteln, Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und alternativen Proteinmärkten immer beliebter. Sein hohes Aminosäureprofil, seine Bioverfügbarkeit und seine Fähigkeit, sich an eine Vielzahl von Lebensmittelformulierungen anzupassen, machen es zu einer herausragenden Zutat. Darüber hinaus steht die geringe Umweltbelastung des Meeresalgenanbaus im Einklang mit globalen Nachhaltigkeitszielen.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum dominiert derzeit den Markt für Algenproteine, was auf die traditionellen Konsumgewohnheiten von Algen und die fortschrittlichen Aquakulturtechnologien in Ländern wie Japan, Südkorea und China zurückzuführen ist. In Nordamerika und Europa ist jedoch eine beschleunigte Akzeptanz zu verzeichnen, da die vegane und vegetarische Bevölkerung wächst und die Nachfrage nach Clean-Label-Zutaten stark ist.

Die Entwicklung des Marktes wird durch Innovationen bei Extraktionstechnologien und die Entwicklung vielseitiger Produkte auf Meeresalgenbasis weiter vorangetrieben. Auch staatliche Initiativen und Investitionen in die Meereszucht spielen bei der Gestaltung der Branchenlandschaft eine entscheidende Rolle.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für Meeresalgenproteine ​​dürfte von 507,8 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 1.081,5 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 9,8 % entspricht.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist weltweit führend und wird im Jahr 2024 aufgrund der starken traditionellen und industriellen Nachfrage den größten Anteil haben.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Proteinextraktionsmethoden verbessern Ertrag und Qualität.

Das steigende Interesse der Verbraucher an nachhaltigen und pflanzlichen Proteinen ist ein entscheidender Wachstumstreiber.

Nordamerika und Europa sind Schwellenmärkte, die aufgrund der Beliebtheit pflanzlicher Ernährung ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen.



„Der Markt für Algenproteine ​​befindet sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen Gesundheit, Nachhaltigkeit und Innovation. Da die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinen steigt, bieten Algenproteine ​​eine skalierbare und umweltfreundliche Lösung. Mit Fortschritten in der Anbau- und Extraktionstechnologie dürfte dieser Markt erheblich an Dynamik gewinnen. Wichtige Akteure, die sich auf Qualität, Vielseitigkeit und Verbraucherbewusstsein konzentrieren, werden sich wahrscheinlich starke Marktpositionen sichern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Trends und Chancen

Trends: Der Markt erlebt Innovationen im Meeresalgenanbau und der Proteinextraktion, einschließlich enzymatischer Hydrolyse und Fermentation. Auch die Zahl der Produkteinführungen mit veganen, glutenfreien und allergenfreien Ansprüchen nimmt zu.

Der Markt erlebt Innovationen im Meeresalgenanbau und der Proteinextraktion, einschließlich enzymatischer Hydrolyse und Fermentation. Auch die Zahl der Produkteinführungen mit veganen, glutenfreien und allergenfreien Ansprüchen nimmt zu. Chancen: Unerschlossene Märkte in Lateinamerika und Afrika bieten erhebliche Expansionsmöglichkeiten. Partnerschaften zwischen Aquakulturunternehmen und Lebensmittelherstellern können die Marktdurchdringung weiter beschleunigen.

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für Meeresalgenproteine ​​und Wettbewerbseinblicke

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren auf dem Markt für Algenproteine ​​gehören:

CP Kelco

Algaia SA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Mara-Seetang

Gelymar SA

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Road, Algenindustriegruppe Co., Ltd.

Seetang & Co.

Ocean Harvest-Technologie

Diese Unternehmen investieren in Forschung und Entwicklung, um die Technologien zur Proteinextraktion von Meeresalgen zu verbessern und so eine höhere Qualität und nachhaltige Produktion sicherzustellen. Strategische Kooperationen und Produktinnovationen bleiben ein zentraler Bestandteil ihrer Wachstumsstrategien.



Tabelle: Länderspezifische Einblicke und Wachstumstreiber für den Meeresalgenproteinmarkt (2024–2034)

Land CAGR (2024-2034) Wichtige Wachstumstreiber USA 8,5% Zunahme von Start-ups im Bereich der Meeresalgenzucht, innovativer Anbautechniken und Interesse der Verbraucher an Nachhaltigkeit. Japan 9,2% Ausgeprägte Kochkultur unter Verwendung von Meeresalgen (z. B. Sushi, Suppe), Anbau vielfältiger Arten und etablierter landwirtschaftlicher Techniken. China 9,6% Schwerpunkt liegt auf modernen Landwirtschafts- und Produktionsmethoden; steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlicher und proteinreicher Ernährung.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

Im Jahr 2023 brachte DuPont ein neuartiges Algenproteinkonzentrat auf den Markt, das auf den Bereich funktionelle Lebensmittel und Getränke abzielt.

Mara Seaweed erweiterte 2024 seine Produktlinie und führte aromatisierte Algenproteinpulver für den europäischen Markt ein.

Die Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group gab Anfang 2024 eine Partnerschaft mit einem führenden Nutraceutika-Unternehmen zur gemeinsamen Entwicklung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln auf Algenbasis bekannt.

Im Jahr 2024 stiegen die Investitionen in nachhaltige Meeresalgen-Anbaumethoden sprunghaft an, wobei in der gesamten Asien-Pazifik-Region Kooperationen zwischen Regierung und Privatsektor stattfanden.

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Quellen:

Quellen zufolge wurde die Industrie in Rotalgen, Grünalgen und Braunalgen kategorisiert.

Nach Extraktionsmethode:

Nach Extraktionsmethode wurde die Branche in die konventionelle Methode (physikalisches Verfahren, enzymatisches Verfahren und chemisches Verfahren) und die aktuelle Methode (ultraschallunterstützte Extraktion, gepulstes elektrisches Feld und mikrowellenunterstützte Extraktion) unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Dieses Segment ist weiter unterteilt in Lebensmittel und Getränke, Industrielle Anwendungen, Tierfutter, Aquakultur und Kosmetik sowie Körperpflege.

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

