Fluke Survey Reveals How Data is Powering the Future for Solar Energy Innovation and Growth

OEMs, technicians, and installers are optimistic about solar's future, many believe the industry is hindered by gaps in data and understanding smart technology

63% predict that solar will lead their country’s energy transition.

91% are concerned about solar panel efficiency, and 39% cite inverter failures as a common issue.

Nearly a third use reactive maintenance, while over half prioritize adopting predictive maintenance.

59% stressed the need to train technicians in advanced diagnostic tools to address evolving challenges.

45% view AI integration in solar panel design, optimization, and maintenance as a key opportunity.

EVERETT, Wash., December 12, 2024 – Fluke Corporation, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, has released new survey findings highlighting key challenges for the solar industry on its path to a net-zero future. The survey identifies improving panel efficiency, transitioning from reactive to predictive maintenance, and adopting smart technologies as top priorities. Crucially, data emerges as the driving force behind innovation and operational efficiency, offering solutions to these pressing challenges.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Fluke, engaged over 400 solar OEMs, technicians, and installers across the UK, Germany, Spain, and the USA to gain insights into their perspectives on the pressing challenges facing the solar industry. The survey results also highlighted their attitudes toward emerging trends and their expectations for how the future of solar energy is likely to evolve in the coming years.

The research revealed that nearly two-thirds of respondents (63%) believe solar will become the dominant energy source in their country. However, it also highlighted significant challenges that must be addressed to turn this optimistic vision into reality and pave the way for a solar-powered future.

“The adoption of smart technologies is going to be critical for companies to gain a strategic edge,” says Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer, Fluke. “Businesses are increasingly keen to automate their maintenance operations, with approaches like condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, and those that don’t utilize new AI enabled technologies - and their capabilities for collecting more data and gaining more knowledge - will be left behind.”

One of the challenges that emerged in the survey’s findings is the need to rapidly shift from reactive maintenance to a more proactive approach. With 91% of those surveyed reporting concerns about the efficiency of the current generation of solar modules and 39% of respondents identifying inverter failures as a common issue, it’s clear an effective maintenance strategy is a necessity. Nearly a third of all respondents described their current maintenance strategy as reactive, while more than half indicated that implementing predictive maintenance was a key priority.

Thuvara continued, “The next step, and the real opportunity to overcome the challenges facing the future of the solar industry, lies in the use of smart tools to analyze this data, and benchmark new data against historical data to detect issues before they risk causing failures. This is where using advanced diagnostic tools and training technicians on how to use them will help maximize solar panel and maintenance efficiency.”

The skills shortage emerged as a significant concern, especially as data tracking through smart technologies becomes more integral to the solar industry's future. A notable 59% of respondents emphasized the importance of training technicians to effectively use advanced diagnostic tools to meet evolving challenges. Additionally, 53% highlighted the need for more focused training in electrical troubleshooting and diagnostics, underscoring the urgent need to equip the workforce with the skills to navigate the industry's technological shift.

In a positive sign, nearly all respondents are taking proactive steps to improve system efficiency through diverse strategies, including investments in module optimization software and collaborations with research institutions. Notably, 45% of respondents see the integration of AI in solar panel design, optimization, and maintenance as a promising opportunity for advancement. Additionally, 36% are eager to adopt AI-powered diagnostics to enhance maintenance efficiency. However, challenges remain: 28.7% are still relying on a reactive maintenance approach, with over 52% depending on external services rather than in-house maintenance teams.

More than half of those surveyed also identified supply chain resilience as a major concern for installers, with macro-economic and geo-political trends continuing to create uncertainty. Fluke’s Will White, Solar Application Specialist, explains: “Organisations are continuing to search for solutions to tackle persistent supply chain issues, aiming to find the sweet spot between adaptability, transparency, affordability, and accessibility. It’s positive to see that the industry remains confident in finding this sweet spot to enable solar to be the dominant renewable energy source in the future.”

# # #

