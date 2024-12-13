Camele Barrett of Edge Consulting Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I pride myself on my authenticity,” declares our guest. “What you see is what you get.” Even though she has been coaching professionally for only a short while, she realized throughout her life that she had an unmatched coaching ability, to which she gladly shared with others. This is the story of Camele Barrett.

Camele Barrett is the founder of Edge Consulting Group. Trained and certified by John Maxwell, she offers services as a business coach and life strategist, primarily to professional women.

Camele offers her services to two different lanes of professionals. The first is young professionals – those trying to navigate the business world coming out of college. She helps them to establish what they want to be, and how they see themselves walking into the business world, as it is very competitive. The second is advanced professionals which includes entrepreneurs and executives. Many professionals get stuck in their careers, and they are trying to figure out what is next. Camele helps them to have a conversation with themselves to clarify their vision, and to understand what their mission is in their personal and professional lives. She helps them work through their own strategic thinking of where they want to be.

“With coaching, we help you see your way out based on our own systems and strategies,” explains Camele. “Coaching uses your life experiences to solve your own problems. We are not telling you what to do, but instead help you to find your own AHA! moment. We work with you to take that journey and then empower you to find your own answers for long-term independence, confidence, growth, and development. We listen to what you are and aren’t saying, and then ask specific questions to help you. We’re committed to helping you stay committed.”

“I don’t dictate solutions to the client,” summarizes Camele. “I guide them to discover their own answers.”

In addition to coaching others, Camele pays it forward by training other aspiring coaches.

She also offers public speaking. Many of her topics related to personal growth focus on purpose, authenticity, clarity, and vision – to help people become a better version of themselves. As for business, her topics include how to become more vision-focused and team-driven.

In addition to coaching, Camele has also written a book titled The Way Out is Through. Being both a spiritual and motivational book, it discusses how one can walk through their adversities, by not only staying in the fight, but to also grow through the fight. This book was born from profound life challenges, including the deeply personal journey of navigating her mother’s recent passing, transforming grief into a source of inspiration and strength.

“I put everything in a book because I was having conversations about what I was experiencing,” notes Camele. “I also found myself mentoring and coaching other people enduring similar challenges. My challenges ultimately became my testimony. I also started journaling and was able to document my thoughts. Through faith and resilience, I learned to become a better person and not a bitter person.”

In addition to her recent challenges that inspired her coaching, there were also many positive instances that inspired Camele’s coaching. “Often people came to me for advice and inspiration,” recalls Camele. “During my college years at Mercy University, I was the “big sister” on my volleyball team. Everyone turned to me to be the referee, the guide, and the North Star. During my professional career, I had senior executives come to me for advice. Incredibly, years ago, when I was still working in corporate America, I was doing a management training session. Someone in the meeting said to me that I was the thermostat in this room and NOT the thermometer. As the thermostat controls the temperature in the room, I realized the energy that I project is the energy that everyone captures. I decided that I had to use this ability for good.”

Camele’s layoff from corporate America ignited a bold pursuit of her true passion, leading to the founding of Edge Consulting Group – a testament to resilience and the power of reinvention.

As for the future, Camele is looking to have more platforms and stages where she can host millions of people to hear her voice, and to help them find their own voice. “My future goal is to reach as many ears as possible,” desires Camele. “Even if I help just one person to find themselves, it is all worth it.”

“Your life is your witness and testimony for someone else,” concludes Camele. “Choose kindness and reach back to help someone forward. Your voice matters! Your place in this world matters! You matter!”

Close Up Radio will feature Camele Barrett in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 17th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://edge-consultant.com/

